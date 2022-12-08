Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari says she is a ‘free woman’ with a ‘voice’

Sam Asghari shed light on his wife Britney Spears’s decision to withdraw from social media amid speculation that her accounts are under scrutiny again.

On Wednesday night, the Iranian-American model, 28, asked his wife’s fans to respect her privacy, at the moment, on his Instagram story.

Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I respect her privacy and I will protect it at all times,” he wrote.

Things are going well: Sam Asghari shed light on his wife Britney Spears’ decision to step away from social media amid speculation that her accounts are being audited again

He continued, “Thanks to all her protective fans,” he wrote amid fans’ fears that Britney has no control over her own social media accounts.

The Hot Seat actor explained that he doesn’t post photos or videos of Spears, 41, “24/7” out of “respect for her privacy” and asks permission if he ever does.

‘My work requires me to attend many events. It would be my honor if she participates. Those things are no fun for her. They are hiccups [sic] and full of stress,” he said of why they usually don’t go to the red carpet together.

Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I respect her privacy and I protect it at all times,” he wrote on his Instagram Story

Defiant: He continued, “Thanks to all her protective fans,” he wrote amid fans’ fears that Britney has no control over her own social media accounts

Supportive: The Hot Seat actor explained he doesn’t post his wife ’24/7′ out of ‘respect for her privacy’ and asks permission if he ever does

Asghari added, “Especially because she has been doing these things since she was 8 years old. Besides, she’s already killed everyone she’s been to.’

“I’ve always respected her privacy and supported her with everything I’ve had. I ask your supportive and protective fans to do the same,” he concluded. “Sometimes being overly protective can cause more stress and damage.”

His post comes after she recently deactivated her Instagram account and raised eyebrows for not joining Asghari on an Instagram Live.

‘My work requires me to attend many events. It would be my honor if she participates. Those things are no fun for her. They are hiccups [sic] and full of stress,” he said of why they usually don’t go to the red carpet together

Asghari added, “Especially because she has been doing these things since she was 8 years old. Plus she’s already killed everyone she’s been to’

Fans expressed concern after she heard him say, “I don’t want to jump in, I have nothing to say.” I don’t want to talk to them now.’

Spears, who has since returned to Instagram, previously deleted her account for the sixth time (the third time in the past four months).

After the move, the singer questioned whether or not Spears herself is in control of her account after sharing a sweet message about her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Rant: Spears was also deactivated in mid-October, after ranting about how her family treated her during her 15-year conservatory

Spears was also deactivated in mid-October, after ranting about how her family treated her during her 15-year conservatorship.

‘My dad always said I was so fat! I never felt pretty or good enough and I think what made me feel Ugliest was the FEAR of being afraid of what he would do… I looked uncomfortable, unattractive, out of my skin,” said they.

Spears added that her father made her feel “less than a terrible dog,” adding, “I pray you burn in hell, sorry son of ab***h!!!”

Why: The singer also deactivated Instagram in late August, though she then left fans a message on Twitter, revealing why she deleted her account; seen in 2016

The singer also deactivated Instagram in late August, though she then left fans a message on Twitter revealing why she deleted her account.

“I’m learning that every day is a blank slate to try to become a better person and do what makes me happy…yes, I’m choosing happiness today,” she said.

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and forgive myself and others for what may have been hurtful,” Spears added.

Married: The couple married in June after graduating from conservatory; seen in 2019

“I pray that there really is truth in the Holy Ghost and I hope that spirit is with my children as well,” she said of her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

She added that she was “overwhelmed” by the release of her song Hold Me Closer featuring Elton John, her first new song in six years.

“It’s damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonjohn,” she said.