Britney Spears hits back at son Jayden, 15, for supporting her father Jamie Spears in new audio

Britney Spears took to her Instagram Monday to respond to her estranged son Jayden following his recent interview, revealing she’s now an atheist in a new audio recording.

The singer, 40, told Jayden, 15: ‘You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me as if there was something wrong with me,” before asking, “Do you want me to get well so I can keep giving your father 40 grand a month?”

Spears then spoke of becoming an atheist because of what she endured during her conservatory, which ended last year, and how she was treated by her children and family, stating that her father Jamie, 70, “will be for the rest of his life. ‘

The latest: Britney Spears took to her Instagram on Monday to address her son Jayden and reveal she’s now an atheist due to family anger in a new audio recording; Pictured 2018

“Honestly, my father should spend the rest of his life in prison. But like I said, God wouldn’t allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I no longer believe in God because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing more to believe. I’m an atheist,” Spears said.

At another point, she spoke directly to Jayden and said, “So Jayden, since you’re undermining my behavior, just like my whole family has always done, with ‘I hope she gets better’ and ‘I’ll pray for her.'” .. ‘Pray for what? That I keep working so I can pay Mom’s attorney fees and her house?’ she asked indignantly.

The star then hit out at Jayden and her other son Sean Preston’s, 16, father, Kevin Federline, 44: ‘Do you want me to get well so I can keep giving your dad 40 grand a month?’

Addressing her son: The singer, 40, spoke to Jayden, 15, and said, ‘You were just like my other family. You secretly loved to look at me as if there was something wrong with me; Pictured with Jayden, her other son Sean Preston (16) and husband Sam Asghari in 2017

Drama: The star hit out at ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, asking, “Do you want me to get well so I can keep giving your dad $40 grand a month?”

“Or is the reason why you decide to do fools is because it’s basically over in two years and you’re not getting anything?” she continued.

The star appeared to be responding to Jayden’s recent interview with ITV News, in which he claimed his tarnished relationship with the charts could be restored, but it will take “a lot of time”.

In the recording, Britney lamented the fact that both of her children chose not to spend time with her: “I’ll tell you, I sat in that kitchen and looked you straight in the eye, pretty boy, and said, ‘How come the that I can’ don’t see you anymore, or do I just see you more? I look forward to seeing you weekly.”‘

‘You said, ‘Mama, oh it’s going to change.’ You and your brother always let me in that house two hours early. Preston was asleep, you played the piano all the time,” she said.

Atheist: She then shared that she was an atheist because of everything she endured during her conservatory, saying that her father Jamie, 70, should “spend the rest of his life in prison”; Pictured 2008

Troubled Times: “I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me,” she said; Pictured with Jayden and Sean Preston in 2021

“And if I didn’t shower you with gifts and have great food ready, and play a goddamn saint, it would still never be good enough.”

“The one time I asked you, looked you straight in the eye, ‘I want to see you more,’ you called your father and I never saw you again,” she complained.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you, and how much I love you, and your diplomatic manner… I’ll see her when she’s better.”

“Jayden, it was a miracle I could even have a normal conversation when I got out of there. You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me as if there was something wrong with me.’

Plenty of time: The star appeared to be responding to Jayden’s recent interview with ITV News, in which he claimed his tarnished relationship with the charts can be restored, but it will take ‘a lot of time’

The Womanizer hitmaker then claimed she needed “unconditional love” from her family.

“I didn’t need a family hiding in houses and whispering s**t behind my back, feeling subconsciously guilty for paying for every damn thing in both houses. I needed unconditional love and support.’

“It saddens me that not one of you has valued me as a person. You’ve seen me and what my family has been like for me, and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel like you’re all secretly trying to say there’s something wrong with me,” she said toward the end of her diatribe.

It comes after Jayden claimed the pop superstar’s sexually charged social media posts are “something to get attention” and expressed concern that it “might never stop” in his recent interview.

His side: He added that he believes her 13-year conservatory lasted “a little too long” before emancipating her last November, but that her father Jamie was just “trying to chase her dream” at first; Pictured 2019

Jayden, who lives with his brother Sean Preston at Kevin’s Los Angeles home, has revealed that he does want to see Britney again, despite their differences.

He added that he believes her 13-year conservatory lasted “a little too long” for her emancipation last November, but that her father Jamie was only “trying to chase her dream” in the beginning.

The statement was echoed by his father – to whom Britney was married between 2004 and 2007 – who sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, saying the pop star’s father “saved” her with conservatory and had her best interests at heart. .

Last month, the Mail revealed that Britney hadn’t seen her sons in months. Their father said the boys’ desire to avoid the circus surrounding their mother’s private life was so great that they didn’t even attend her June wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari.

In response, Britney accused her sons of “leaving her down” and “hate” in a now-deleted Instagram post, after which Kevin posted videos of the singer allegedly “yelling” at her sons when they were younger. Also removed now.