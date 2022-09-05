Britney Spears’ former assistant slams singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline for TV interview

Britney Spears’ former boyfriend and assistant has criticized her ex-husband Kevin Federline for saying her 13-year conservatorship was “necessary”, stressing that the singer is “nothing but a wonderful mother.”

Kevin, 44, spoke to 60 Minutes Australia, where he spoke about a wide range of topics related to pop star Britney’s ex-wife, including her controversial conservatorship that ended last year.

He said he believes the move that left Britney, 40, without control over her life, career or finances and in the hands of her father Jamie Spears, 70, was a “necessary” move.

But now Spears’s former boyfriend and assistant Sean Philip has criticized Britney’s dancer’s ex for his comments, saying she was “nothing but an amazing mother.”

Speaking: Britney Spears’ former boyfriend and assistant Sean Philip has criticized ex-husband Kevin Federline for insisting her 13-year conservatorship was ‘necessary’

He said, ‘I have seen nothing but her as a wonderful mother to her sons, very practical.

“When Sean Preston was born in 2006, I took care of him with her, and we went to the zoo, the playground – I’ve never seen her do so great with her kids.

“She’s very hands-on. All I can say is she’s a good mother.’

Her youngest son Jayden, who spoke publicly about Britney’s public appearance last week, also claimed that the pop superstar’s sexually charged posts are “something to get attention” and expressed concern that it “might never stop.”

Britney regularly posts photos and videos of herself posing nude and addressing fans with long paragraphs, often discussing intimate details of her private life and issues during and since her conservatory.

Past: Former boyfriend and assistant Sean Philip (pictured with Britney) said he ‘just witnessed her being a wonderful mother to her sons’

The 15-year-old spoke candidly in a pre-recorded segment for Friday’s ITV News with the permission of his father Kevin Federline, who was married to the singer between 2004 and 2007.

Elsewhere, he claimed his tarnished relationship with the charts can be restored, but it will take “a lot of time.”

Jayden – who lives with his brother Sean Preston, 16, at Kevin’s Los Angeles home – revealed that he does want to see Britney again, despite their differences.

Britney’s ex-assistant Sean Philip said: ‘The kids are entitled to their feelings, but I don’t agree with Kevin putting them on 60 minutes in Australia. help out.

Making things right: Sean spoke to Lorraine Monday morning to describe how ‘professional’ his former boyfriend and boss Britney Spears is

About Britney’s musical comeback, Sean added: “This woman is more professional than anyone knows, her ability to perform is insane.

“She comes back with a bang. I think everything will come together eventually.’

Last month, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Britney hadn’t seen her sons in months.

Their father, former dancer Kevin, said the boys’ desire to avoid the circus surrounding their mother’s private life was so great that they didn’t even attend her June wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari.

Federline and Spears only dated for three months in 2004 before getting engaged in July of that year and married in September.

Britney gave birth to Sean in September 2005, and Jayden followed about a year later in 2006, but the pop star filed for divorce in November 2006, which was finalized the following year.

Controversial: Britney Spears was pictured in a recent Instagram post wearing just jeans and a pair of heels. Her son Jayden claims her posts are ‘something to get attention’

Show her assets! Britney lay seductively on a bed with her hands over her cleavage in recent photos from a London city break

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Kevin continued: ‘I was not involved in how the conservatory came about. I don’t know.

“They were worried about their daughter and tried to do everything they could to help her. That’s all I knew,’ he admitted.

The former performer says the couple’s sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were “happy” for their mother when her conservatory ended.

“They were both so happy for her, you know? Because it’s not always about what’s right. It’s about mommy wanted this, you know, mommy got it,” he said.

Kevin stressed the importance of his sons being close to their grandparents, Britney’s father Jamie and mother, Lynne, 67, as well as her uncle.

“They’re my children’s immediate family, you know. That’s their grandfather and their grandmother and their uncle,’ he said.

Candid: Kevin Federline (pictured) said the conservatorship was a ‘necessary’ move: ‘One hundred percent I feel like he saved her at the time,’ Federline told 60 Minutes Australia

“I think it’s very important that they all have a relationship with them, no matter what.”

Jayden also explained why he and his brother Sean were not present at their mother’s wedding to their longtime friend Sam Asghari, 28, in June.

‘I am very happy for them. But, like, I mean… She didn’t invite the whole family, and if it was me and Preston, I don’t see how that situation would have ended well,’ he said. .

Federline previously revealed that his sons had skipped her wedding to Asghari and hadn’t seen her in months, in part because of semi-nude photos she posted on Instagram since finishing her conservatory.

Sean and Jayden have apparently recently separated from their mother.