Britney Spears’ father Jamie appeals judge’s ‘unfair’ deposition decision in conservator abuse case

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ estranged father, filed legal documents with the California Court of Appeals on Monday, alleging that the judge was unfair to demand that he sit for testimony and not his daughter.

The judge before ruled on July 27 that the 40-year-old Grammy winner would not be dumped in the conservator abuse case, but the 70-year-old former construction contractor could get written documents from her.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart had argued that a statement could potentially traumatize her again after successfully helping to end her 13-year conservatorship under Jamie’s control on Nov. 12.

One-sided? Britney Spears’ (R) estranged father Jamie Spears (L) filed legal documents with the California Court of Appeals Monday, alleging that the judge was unfair to demand that he sit for a statement and not his daughter.

“The right to make a statement can rarely be denied,” Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten argued in documents obtained by TMZ.

“In California, discovery is a matter of law.”

The older Spears believes that if the younger Spears could submit written answers, he should.

Rosengart told DailyMail.com on Monday: “The Court’s rulings were thoughtful, thorough and correct. Rather than waste extra time and money harassing his daughter through the discovery process, Mr. Spears would be better off accepting his losses and moving on.”

Control: The judge previously ruled on July 27 that the 40-year-old Grammy winner (R) would not be impeached in the conservator abuse case, but the 70-year-old former construction contractor (L) could get written documents from her

‘This man changed my life’: Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart (R, pictured Feb 2) had argued that a statement could potentially traumatize her again after successfully helping end her 13-year conservatorship overseen by Jamie on 12 November

Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten argued in documents obtained by TMZ: “The right to make a statement can rarely be denied. In California, discovery is a matter of law’

Rosengart told DailyMail.com on Monday: “The Court’s rulings were thoughtful, thorough and correct. Rather than waste extra time and money on harassing his daughter through the discovery process, Mr. Spears would do better if he accepted his losses and moved on.”

On Sunday, hitmaker Hold Me Closer — who closed her Instagram account on Monday — wrote that she “probably won’t perform again” in a post, which ended by telling her dad to “kiss my damn mom with a **, you f **king bass***d.’

Monday marked Britney’s estranged son Jayden Federline’s sweet 16 birthday, and her estranged son Sean Federline is celebrating his 17th birthday this Wednesday.

In 2019, Spears’ ex-husband #3 became Kevin Federline – who receives $20K/month in child support – promised 70% custody of their teenage boys, who he said didn’t want to see her now.

On Sunday, Spears – who closed her Instagram account on Monday – wrote that she “probably won’t perform again” in a post, which ended with telling her dad to “kiss my damn mom, kiss you” f**king bass* **d’

‘They don’t want to see her now’: Monday was the 16th birthday of Britney’s estranged son Jayden Federline, and her estranged son Sean Federline is celebrating his 17th birthday this Wednesday

Receives $20K/month in child support: In 2019, Spears’ ex-husband #3 Kevin Federline got 70% custody of their teenage boys from their two-year marriage, which ended in 2017

The Mississippi-born beauty and her 44-year-old former backup dancer officially ended their two-year marriage in July 2017 — six months before she was placed in 5150 involuntary psychiatric surveillance.

Britney will next have a mysterious role in Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd’s six-part drama The Idol, which premieres on HBO in November.

Spear too signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February to publish her 2023 tell-all memoir, which was completed in July.