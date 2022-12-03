Britney Spears fans left confused by star PRAISES inspiring’ sister Jamie Lynn

<!–

Britney Spears has paid rare praise to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, despite previously calling her “scum” and accusing her of “fucking the hell out” in her controversial memoir released earlier this year.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the singer — who is celebrating her 41st birthday — congratulated her “brave” and “inspiring” little sister, 31, for baring her soul in a promo clip for her Fox’s Special Forces competition. in military style. performing for celebrities.

Shortly after the post was published, fans of the Toxic singer expressed their confusion in the comments section — they even speculated that Britney may no longer be in control of her Instagram account.

“It’s my birthday, but you are my heart, so I’m thinking of you…congratulations for being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory on your show!!!” Britney started.

She then appeared to be responding to Jamie Lynn’s quote about feeling “worth something” and wanting to escape her sister’s shadow by “proving herself” in the cutthroat program, which premieres January 4, 2023 .

“You’re not alone… if anyone knows what that feels like… I get it,” wrote Britney, clearly alluding to her now-discontinued conservatory.

‘My little sister !!! I love you !!!’ concluded the pop star.

In addition to her heartfelt message, Britney added two photos of Jamie Lynn strumming a guitar and posing on a barstool.

Fans were left scratching their heads when the Louisiana native returned to the platform to post a topless selfie.

She lifted her breasts with her hands, but covered her nipples with a set of floral emojis, as she relaxed on the sand at a tropical destination.

Britney has publicly feuded with Jamie Lynn since she spoke out about her alleged treatment during her nearly 14-year conservatory. This claim led to Britney not inviting her ‘little sister’ to her wedding to actor Sam Asghari, 28, in June.

Don’t buy: Shortly after the post was published, fans of the Toxic singer expressed confusion in the comments section — they even speculated that Britney may no longer be in control of her Instagram account