Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline says he didn’t help her in conservatorship battle because of sons

Kevin Federline delved into his lack of public support for his ex-wife Britney Spears’ struggle to end her conservatorship in a teaser for an upcoming 60 Minutes Australia interview posted on Wednesday.

In the teaser of the episode, which airs on Sunday, September 4, the 44-year-old former backup dancer said she ended up not getting involved in her attempts to end the arrangement because he was focused on raising their sons, though the teaser doesn’t make it clear why he thought the choices were incompatible.

He previously revealed that the sons he shares with Britney — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden — skipped her wedding to Sam Asghari and hadn’t seen her in months, which he said was partly due to semi-nude photos. which she has posted on Instagram since the end of her conservatory.

In the short clip, Federline admitted that he felt “hurt” for his ex-wife after she was placed in receivership for 13 years for her person and her legacy.

‘The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them,’ he said, leaning back in a chair and wearing a blue button-up shirt over a black T-shirt. “I couldn’t join.”

Sean and Jayden are apparently recently engaged to their mother and were not among the guests at her wedding in June.

“While the boys will not be attending, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a statement to TMZ at the time.

Earlier in the teaser, Federline looked emotional as he said he was struck by seeing Britney’s battle against her conservatory.

‘I was ashamed of her. I was real,” he said, adding, “I still feel bad.”

Later in the clip, Federline shared a brief recap of his brief marriage to the Toxic singer.

“It was great—until it wasn’t,” he said.

The couple dated for just three months in 2004 before getting engaged in July of that year and married in September.

Britney got Sean’s birthday in September 2005, and Jayden followed about a year later in 2006, but the pop star filed for divorce in November 2006, which was finalized the following year.

In the short teaser of the interview, Kevin was also seen leaning in a chair outside, accompanying Jayden to his left and his son Kaleb to the right, who he shares with his ex Shar Jackson.

In a passionate court hearing prior to the end of her conservatory, Spears had claimed that she should not have been allowed to drive her own car and that she had been prohibited from having her IUD removed in order to have a child with her then-boyfriend Sam Asghari. .

In an August interview with ITV, Federline claimed that “the boys have decided not to see her now,” which he attributed to some of her raunchy Instagram posts after college.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They’ve decided not to go to her wedding,’ he explained.

But the singer was quick to respond to Federline’s claims, suggesting the estrangement started before her bold posts.

“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss my relationship with my children,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Aug. 6. “As we all know raising teenage boys isn’t easy for anyone…that reason is based on my Instagram…it was LONG before Instagram…I gave them everything…Just one word: HURTFUL.”

In his own statement, Asghari also denied Federline’s claims and added a rebuttal about his work history.

“The boys are very smart and will soon be 18 to make their own decisions and will eventually realize that the ‘hard’ part was having a dad who hasn’t worked much as a role model in over 15 years,” he wrote.