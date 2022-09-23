Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reveals why he crashed her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has opened up to DailyMail.com about his motives for crashing his ex-wife’s June wedding.

Jason, 40, says he couldn’t believe Britney, 40, married Sam Asghari, 28, and had to see it for himself.

“I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” he said. “I wasn’t there to cause harm.”

He said when they spoke a few days before the wedding, she made no mention of marrying Asghari and he feared she was being forced into it. Jason said he had to make sure it was what Britney wanted.

‘It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Jason said of the wedding, adding that he had to make sure Britney did what she wanted, especially after spending the last 13 years under a conservatorship.

DailyMail.com caught up with Jason, who showed off his buff physique, scrolling through his ex’s Instagram while hiking less than two miles from Britney’s California home. He is currently wanted by police after failing to appear in court for allegedly stealing his landlady’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet in 2015.

Childhood friends Britney and Jason married in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage only lasted a total of 55 hours before the annulment.

In a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie, Jason scaled a fence to gain access to Britney’s home on her wedding day and was tackled by the singer’s security guards.

He was convicted of trespassing and assault last month and faces up to five years in prison.

“I spoke to her on the Monday leading up to the wedding and she didn’t mention anything about getting married,” he says. ‘We talked about the people she hangs out with who call her her friends. Business connections that benefit her.’

“Most people don’t realize what’s been going on in the background,” he says.

Jason says he doesn’t think Britney looks happy now that she’s married and out of her conservatory

The conversation lasted about 30 minutes, and Jason tells DailyMail.com that he and Britney agreed that she would contact him on WhatsApp, but he became worried when he never heard from her.

When he saw news of the wedding in the media, he felt inclined to go to her home to find out for himself.

“I wanted to see for myself,” he said.

Jason is adamant that he had no intention of hurting Britney and was only looking out for her best interest.

He insists that if he had actually seen Britney that day, he would never have been arrested and ‘the outcome would have been different.’

But if he had bumped into Britney’s now-husband Sam Asghari, Jason says: ‘I don’t know what would have happened, but it would have been interesting.’

‘No, I don’t think she looks happy. It’s all not true,’ he says.

‘It’s all for show. A Hollywood script.’

Admitting his performance at the wedding was a harrowing scene, Jason said: ‘Iit could look a little scary if you don’t know the story.’

When asked if he also wants to see her perform again, he says without skipping a beat: ‘I want to see her happy.’

“I want her to make her own decisions about who she can be friends with and who she can see,” he says. ‘I was the one who made her own decisions and felt that she has the freedom to choose what she does with her time.’

Shockingly, Jason appears to be defending Britney’s family, despite the pop star beating them up herself.

‘We all make mistakes and family is family. Forgiveness is something we must learn to do in our hearts,’ he says.

Spears’ first husband filmed himself crashing the pop star’s fairytale wedding armed with a knife and dressed in a white prison jumpsuit.

He was initially charged with felony counts of refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

Police said he gained access to the private ceremony – whose star-studded guest list included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore – by scaling a fence into the exclusive gated community where Spears’ home is located.

He then climbed down a rocky slope to enter the singer’s 20-hectare property.

He ran toward Spears’ 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa, capturing it on his cell phone camera, and screamed: ‘I’m Jason Alexander. The first man. I’m here to crash the wedding.’

Then he entered the wedding tent, where the wedding was soon to be held, and cried, ‘She is my first wife, she is my only wife.’

Jason can be seen in aerial footage being escorted away from the property. He has been charged with two counts of violence, one of vandalism and one of trespassing

At one point, Alexander entered the wedding marquee that had been erected for Spears’ nuptials (left), but security personnel were never far behind (right)

After struggling with Britney’s security guards, he was wrestled to the ground and later arrested – an altercation that a guest was able to capture on his own cellphone camera.

Following the attack, Britney obtained a restraining order against her former beau after she and Asghari told police that Jason was carrying a knife when he was arrested.

One of Britney’s security team also said Alexander, who entered, had tried ‘several times’ to open the singer’s locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, where the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later confiscated a box cutter and other items from Jason.

One of the security guards involved in the incident was also granted a restraining order against Alexander.

After his arrest, a judge ordered that he would not be allowed to ‘contact, annoy, harass’ Spears and her new husband, a personal trainer from Iran, and not come within 100 yards of them for the next three years.

He was locked up on $100,000 bail.