Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander released from Napa County jail after appearing in court

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been released after a lawsuit.

Jason Alexander was released from a Napa County jail after going to court to face a felony charge for an alleged jewelry theft dating back to 2015.

Alexander, 40, was charged with stealing a bracelet worth $2,000 (£1,650) from his Napa County landlady.

Britney Spears’s ex-husband has been released from prison after a lawsuit; pictured in his mugshot obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com ahead of his court appearance on Wednesday

He appeared in the Superior Court of Napa County, California, via a video link Wednesday, and was charged with “great theft and buying/selling stolen property.”

Alexander had spent the past two months in prison in Ventura, California, after sneaking into the home of singer Thousand Oaks with a collar on the day of her wedding to 28-year-old Sam Ashgari.

DailyMail.com revealed Tuesday that Alexander had been transported directly from the Ventura County Jail to Napa, where he had been booked for stealing his landlady’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet and pledging it for $180 at Best Collateral in Vallejo, California in August. 2015.

A mugshot obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com showed the 40-year-old looking embarrassed ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.

An affidavit obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the theft when confronted and his name is on the pawn shop records.

Alexander was arrested at Spears’ home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari

According to the affidavit, he said he couldn’t get the bracelet back and offered to replace it with another, but the 55-year-old victim turned it down and reported it to police in February 2016.

By this time, Alexander had left the area, but the police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of grand theft and buying or receiving stolen goods, and they were able to return the bracelet to the victim.

Alexander had been transferred from the Napa County Jail from Ventura County earlier this week, where he had served time after being convicted of trespassing and violent attempts to ruin Britney’s wedding, according to police documents obtained by Page six.

Alexander was arrested at the Toxic hitmaker’s home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari, and was initially charged with stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, for which he pleaded not guilty. to be at a hearing earlier this month.

Alexander married Britney in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004, before their union was dissolved 55 hours later.

Last Thursday, however, he returned to court in Ventura County, California, where he pleaded not to fight trespassing and assault — a charge that involved beating a security guard — and was placed under a criminal protective order, meaning that he was not allowed within 100 yards of Britney, or the member of her security team involved in the incident.

He was also credited with serving time after spending 64 days in the Ventura County jail since his arrest.

In a previous hearing, security guard Richard N. Eubeler alleged that Alexander — who married Britney in 2004 in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas before their union was dissolved 55 hours later — had tried to get through the locked bedroom door of the Gimme More singer after he had found his way. through the grounds of his house.

He testified, “He began to reach into his right pocket…I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

Jason pictured in Los Angeles in 2006

Eubeler added that Alexander entered the property’s playroom and followed him, closing the door behind them.

He added: “He was just screaming for Britney. He said, “F*** it. I’m going back in the way I came.”‘

He claimed that Alexander broke the handle of a door that Eubeler was holding shut with his foot.

Judge Worley said: “It has been determined that he appears to be an ongoing threat given the efforts he has made to join this event.”