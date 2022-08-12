Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is guilty of trespassing after showing up at her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been convicted of trespassing and assault after she ruined her marriage to Sam Asghari and beat a security guard.

Alexander, 40, did not plead the charges yesterday in Ventura County, Calif., a week after looking disheveled during a pre-trial hearing.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Spears’ first husband filmed himself crashing into the pop star’s fairytale wedding, armed with a knife and wearing white prison overalls.

Alexander appeared slim and skinny in a remote courtroom appearance from prison last week (left). And right: The 40-year-old poses for photos shortly after his wedding to Britney Spears

He was initially charged with stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and violence.

Spears, 40, and Alexander – who lives in Spears’ native Tennessee – were married 18 years ago in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

Alexander is pictured in a Hollywood nightclub in 2005, months after he married Britney Spears. It was quickly cancelled

Police said he gained access to the private ceremony — whose star-studded guest list included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore — by climbing a fence in the exclusive gated community where Spears’ home is located.

He then climbed down a rocky slope to get to the singer’s 20-acre estate.

He ran to Spears’s 12,464 square foot Italian-style villa while capturing it on his mobile camera, yelling, “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to ruin the wedding.’

He would then enter the wedding tent where the wedding would soon take place, shouting, “She’s my first wife, she’s my only wife.”

After fighting with Britney’s guards, he was wrestled to the ground and later arrested – an altercation that a guy was able to capture on his own cell phone camera.

Following the attack, Spears was given a restraining order against her former beau after she and Asghari told police that Alexander was carrying a knife when he was arrested.

Britney and longtime partner Sam Asghari are pictured at their fairytale wedding in June

One of Britney’s security team also said that Alexander who came in had attempted “several times” to open the singer’s bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from Jason.

One of the security guards involved in the incident was also given a restraining order against Alexander.

After his arrest, a judge ordered that he not “contact, annoy, harass” Spears and her new husband, a personal trainer from Iran, and not come within 100 meters of them for the next three years.

He was locked up on $100,000 bail.