Britney Spears’ ex appears in court two months after he was tackled trying to crash star’s wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband appeared in court on Tuesday, nearly two months after he filmed himself crashing into her California wedding while armed with a knife.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s and her first husband, dressed in white prison overalls with tousled hair, virtually appeared before a Ventura County judge for a preliminary investigation.

During the proceedings, Alexander – who has been in prison since his arrest on June 9 – read out the litany of charges he faces for the ill-considered infiltration, including stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and violence.

Having developed a messy mane during his nearly two months of incarceration, Alexander, 40, appeared somewhat anxious and at times even morose during the proceedings, sitting upright in a tense position as he appeared in court.

The hearing comes two months after Alexander — whose Instagram livestream of the ultimately failed attempt was cut short when he was tackled and stopped by security — pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Alexander’s next court date is set for August 15, in preparation for trial, as he remains in jail on $100,000 bail for storming the Sherman Oaks wedding — where his ex married her 28-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears, 40, and Alexander – who lives in Spears’ native Tennessee – married in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after just 55 hours.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s and her first husband, dressed in white prison overalls, appeared before a Ventura County hearing after his arrest for ruining her California wedding — while armed with a knife — in June

Spears’ wedding was dramatically interrupted in June by first husband Alexander, who had to be detained after he showed up to crash the event

The attack reportedly saw Alexander – who grew up with Spears in Louisiana – break into Spears’ mansion with a knife and try to enter her bed.

In images he posted to Instagram, Alexander was seen in the megastar’s rectory, while the Tennessee native even shot a video of a backyard tent where the wedding was to be held.

The live stream also showed a confrontation between Alexander and security at the event, falsely claiming that he had been invited to the celebration.

The police said he had been given access the fairytale ceremony – whose star-studded guest list included names like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore – by climbing a fence in the exclusive gated community where Spears’ home is located.

He then climbed down a rocky slope to reach the blonde singer’s 20-acre property.

He ran to Spears’s 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa while capturing it with his mobile camera, yelling, “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to ruin the wedding.’

Spears, 40, and Alexander — who grew up with Spears in Louisiana — married in 2004 in a 4 a.m. ceremony in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled after just 55 hours. Here they were photographed shortly after the ceremony

Alexander, pictured here in a 2021 booking photo, was reportedly armed with a knife and box cutter as he tried to meet Spears. He was arrested and pleaded not guilty to trespassing, battery and other charges. He is being held on $100,000 bail and faces five years in prison

He would then enter the wedding tent where the wedding would soon take place, shouting, “She’s my first wife, she’s my only wife.”

After fighting with Britney’s guards, he was wrestled to the ground and later arrested – an altercation that a guy was able to capture on his own cell phone camera.

Following the attack, Spears was given a restraining order against her former beau after she and Asghari told police that Alexander was carrying a knife when he was arrested.

One of Britney’s security team also said that Alexander who came in had attempted “several times” to open the singer’s bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from Jason.

Alexander, 40, who livestreamed (pictured) his attempts to crash the wedding, was ‘armed with a knife’ when he entered the singer’s $7 million property in California

At one point, Alexander entered the wedding tent erected for the Spears’ wedding (left) but the security personnel were never far behind (right)

One of the security guards involved in the incident was also given a restraining order against Alexander.

After his arrest, a judge ordered that he not be allowed to “contact, annoy, harass” Spears and her new husband, a personal trainer from Iran, and not come within 100 meters of them for the next three years.

Alexander is also facing a special amelioration charge that he denied earlier this month for pleading not guilty to the other crimes as he was on probation on an unrelated Tennessee case at the time of his alleged crimes in California.

He denied the special charge during that arraignment.

Not Invited: The Toxic hitmaker’s ex – who allegedly broke into her house before her marriage to Sam Asghari (right) – is charged with stalking, trespassing and denying private property, vandalism and battery for the botched infiltration

If he pays bail, Alexander would not be allowed to buy or possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons and everything he already has must be surrendered.

Alexander also has an outstanding 2016 arrest warrant in Napa County, Northern California, accusing him of stealing a $2,000 sapphire and diamond tennis bracelet from a woman who rented him a room, and later pledging it for $180.

He will then appear in court on August 15, where lawyers will gather evidence against Alexander in preparation for his trial.

He faces a maximum jail term of five years if found guilty on all charges.