Britney Spears duet with Elton John is CONFIRMED

Britney Spears is officially making her comeback to pop music with the help of Elton John.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Britney and Elton have teamed up for a reimagining of his classic hit Tiny Dancer, which has been re-titled Hold Me Closer.

Temporary artwork for the song uses two emojis that represent the stars; a rose for Britney and a rocket for Elton.

Britney, 40, is known for her use of the rose emoji in many of her social media posts, while Elton’s pays tribute to his classic song Rocket Man.

Page Six reported last month that Britney had joined up with the English singer and composer in Beverly Hills to record the track, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear Britney on record again, as sources told the publication that the new version of Tiny Dancer is expected to be released in August by Universal music.

Elton appears to be the one who came up with the idea of the collaboration, but it seems to be an ideal soft launch for Britney to reinvigorate her musical career after staying silent in the final years of her now-defunct conservatorship.

‘This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible,’ a music industry insider told the outlet.

‘Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,’ they added.

According to TMZ, Britney and Elton were recording the song on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, and the track is now being mixed.

Watt has worked with several high-profile pop and rock acts — including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello and Pearl Jam — and he has collaborated multiple times with Elton, which suggests he would be an ideal pick for the two artists.

According to the source, Britney and Elton’s new single is already a hit with record company executives.

‘They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,’ they gushed. ‘They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.

‘Britney is officially back,’ they added. ‘She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.’

The record label appears to be highly invested in getting Britney back into the studio, as the source claimed that she got ‘a record-breaking deal’ to entice her to collaborate with Elton.

The songstress may have hinted that she would restart her career by examining music from the past when she shared a darker, slowed-down version of her 1998 classic …Baby One More Time on Instagram earlier this month.

‘I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,’ she wrote at the time, before revealing that she had wanted to release the updated version of the hit single, but her conservatorship allegedly put the kibosh on the plans.

Elton wrote the instantly catch music for Tiny Dancer, while his regular collaborator Bernie Taupin handled the lyrics.

Although the performer has collaborated with multiple lyricists throughout the years, Taupin is one of his oldest collaborators and helped pen the vast majority of his classic songs going back to the late 1960s.

Britney’s fans should be excited to hear her, as she hasn’t released a single since Slumber Party in 2016.

Incidentally, it was in October of that year that the pop star met her now-husband Sam Asghari, as he starred in her music video for the single.

