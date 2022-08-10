Britney Spears does scantily clad dance in her garage gym… after shooting ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears treated fans to a new energetic dance video on Tuesday in the wake of Kevin Federline’s explosive interviews about her.

In recent days, Britney has criticized her ex-husband’s “hurtful” claims that their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are ashamed of her racy posts, and that the singer’s controversial conservatorship is her ” saved’.

Still, she put the drama aside to share another video about “rumbling in the gym in the garage” and dancing in her new $11.8 million six-bedroom Calabasas mansion.

Loving life: Britney Spears treated fans to a new energetic dance video on Tuesday in the wake of Kevin Federline’s explosive interviews about her

The 40-year-old newlywed shared a 45-second video showing her moves on NERD’s 2004 song She Wants To Move.

In one shot, her two-month-old husband – Hot Seat actor Sam Asghari – could be seen in the reflection of the mirror dutifully filming her dancing on his phone.

Britney’s video also featured two-month-old footage of her posing in a black pantsuit with a deep corset bodice and brown platform pumps.

The post came after she taunted her ex-husband Kevin for his ‘hurtful’ interview with ITV News everything about her, their marriage and their children.

Fun times: The 40-year-old newlywed — with 155.3 million followers on social media — posted a 45-second video showing her moves on NERD’s 2004 song She Wants To Move

Thanks dear! In one shot, Spears’ two-month-old husband – Hot Seat actor Sam Asghari – could be seen in the reflection of the mirror dutifully filming her dancing on his phone.

In the chat, the 44-year-old former background dancer claimed: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her now.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her [June 9] wedding.’

Kevin admitted that their sons are ashamed of the former Mouseketeer’s frequent posts where she posted herself almost naked.

“I’m trying to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself,'” explained Federline – who reportedly receives $20K/month in child support.

Wow: The Mississippi-born beauty’s video also featured two-month-old footage of her posing in a black pantsuit with a deep corset bodice and brown platform pumps

Mane appeal: Britney’s signature fringed blonde locks looked freshly cut in big waves for the clip

“But that doesn’t take away from what it does to them. It is heavy. I can’t imagine what it feels like to go to high school as a teenager.’

In 2019, Kevin was given 70% custody of their sons, while Britney was downgraded to 30% – according to TMZ.

Kevin also defended Britney’s estranged father – former contractor Jamie Spears – who controlled every aspect of her life during a 13-year conservatory, which ended on November 12.

“I feel 100% he saved her at the time,” Kevin gushed.

Receives $20K/month in child support: Spears’ Instagram post came after she taunted her ex-husband #2 Kevin Federline for doing a ‘painful’ interview with ITV News all about her

‘It’s tough’: Kevin indicated their sons – Sean Preston, 16; and Jayden James, 15 – embarrassed by the former Mouseketeer’s frequent posts of himself almost naked (photo 2021)

“I saw a man who really cared about him and wanted everything to be okay…I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears into the boys’ lives.”

Kevin’s two-year marriage to Britney ended in July 2007, and just six months later she was placed on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

On Saturday night, Britney said she was “sad” to hear Kevin speak so openly about private family matters.

Every day Britney can make her triumphant return to music thanks to a recently recorded duet with legendary pop star Elton John.

‘100% I feel like he saved her at the time’: Kevin also defended Britney’s estranged father Jamie (pictured in 2012) who controlled every aspect of her life during a 13-year conservatory, which ended Nov. 12

PopoZão rapper: Kevin’s two-year marriage to Britney ended in July 2007 and just six months later she was placed in 5150 involuntary psychiatric ward (pictured in 2006)

‘One word – hurtful’: On Saturday night, Spears said she was ‘sad’ to hear Kevin speak so openly about private family matters

Britney and the 75-year-old Englishman – who is an Emmy with no EGOT status – will be producer Andrew Watt’s reinvention of his 1971 classic Tiny Dancer called hold me closer.

The Project Rose star has shared two videos of her singing a cappella – on July 15 and further Dec 22 – but she hasn’t released a full album since her ninth studio album Glory in 2016.

Britney will also have a mysterious role in Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd’s upcoming six-part drama The Idol for HBO.

And Britney signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February to publish her all-encompassing memoir, which was completed last month — according to TMZ.