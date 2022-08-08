Britney Spears dances silently in low-cut dress after Kevin Federline interview

Britney Spears isn’t done dancing despite her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s recent comments.

The singer–songwriter, 40, put on a busty display in low-cut, mustard yellow dress while going bra-free on Sunday.

She seemed defiant in the wake of DailyMail.com’s exclusive interview with her ex, in which Kevin claimed that their boys Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to sit out her wedding to Sam Asghari and were avoiding seeing her in recent months.

White flowers spotted Britney’s lovely dress, which stopped around her knees. She elevated her stature in brown heels.

Her long blonde hair fell down to the middle of her chest in a messy, chic style, and black eyeshadow made her eyes pop, while a tiny silver necklace wrapped around his neck.

She moved back and forth, foot to foot, and twirled in front of the camera while giving a sultry smile.

The Toxic singer captioned the clip silent clip, ‘No music [music notes emoji] ??? Why is silence so loud [speaker emoji] ??? So loud you could almost cut it [wide-eyed emojis] !!!’

On Saturday evening, Britney hit back at ex Kevin Federline’s claims that their sons have chosen not to see her for months – and claims her mom told her to ‘GIVE them to their dad’.

Taking to the app’s Stories feature, the 40-year-old pop star lamented: ‘It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.’

She added in her post about Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15: ‘I gave them everything.’

Britney’s solemn post was written in white letters set against a solid black background.

She explained, ‘As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.’

Madly in love: For two years, following a whirlwind romance that started in 2004, Kevin was Britney’s husband, father to her two children: Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden; seen in 2004

The Louisiana-born entertainer was referring to her ex’s comments about her posting nude photos on social media.

She continued, ‘One word: Hurtful… I’ll say it… My mother told me “you should GIVE them to their dad” … I’m sharing this because I can!!!’

Britney wrapped up the brief post by adding, ‘Have a good day folks!!!’

The hitmaker had more to say later on Saturday night.

In a breathless follow-up post on her main page, she wrote, ‘In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says “whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with his home” … I would like to share the DOOR [door emoji] to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!’

She continued, ”Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING [light bulb emoji] …. are we equal now ??? As in even equality ???’

She appeared to be defending some of her nude Instagram posts, while noting that the affects of her conservatorship were still being felt.

Long time: In a series of exclusive interviews, parts of which will be aired on ITV news this week, Kevin and his family reveal that Preston and Jayden have not seen their mother for many months (pictured 2013)

‘Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO [peach emoji] !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!’

Britney added that she was ‘controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years’ under her conservatorship.

‘I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too,’ she continued.

‘I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!’ she concluded, though her target wasn’t clear.

Earlier on Saturday, Britney’s husband Sam Asghari responded harshly to Kevin’s claims about his sons’ relationship with their mother.

The 28-year-old actor shared a lengthy message to his Instagram Story in an effort to express his feelings about the statements made by his wife’s former husband.

Sam tied the knot with the hitmaker in a wedding ceremony this past June.

Asghari began his message by writing: ‘To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap.’

He continued: ‘There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.’

The social media personality went on to express that he disapproved of Federline’s statements, although he held no animosity towards his wife’s ex-husband.

He wrote: ‘Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.’

Speaking her mind: The hitmaker had more to say later on Saturday night in a post that seemed to defend her nude photos while noting the long-lasting effects of her conservatorship

Free at last: Britney added that she was ‘controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years’ under her conservatorship and said she was ‘not surprised at all with their behavior’

Asghari concluded by writing: ‘Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.’

Later in the evening, after Britney had had her say, Sam returned with a follow-up post in which he seemed to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

‘I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved,’ he said, presumably referring to Kevin.

‘But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth,’ he added. The final line appeared to be a cleaned-up reference to what Smith shouted from the audience at Rock just minutes after he marched onto the stage and slapped him.

That same day, Britney took to Instagram on Saturday to share a romantic tribute to her husband, whom she wed in June.

The 40-year-old pop star posted a trio of cute snaps, in which she was seen packing on the PDA with the 28-year-old Iranian-American model.

‘My husband … I love building a life with you… you’re the love of my life …’ the Toxic hitmaker gushed in the caption of her post, adding several kiss and red rose emojis.

‘And I just pray we don’t kill each other before the end of the year!!!!’ the Grammy Award winner added cheekily with smiley face with rolling eyes and crying while laughing emojis.

In a moving TV interview, Kevin talks openly for the first time about the reality of life as the former ‘Mr Spears’, and his ongoing battle to keep the chaos that surrounds his former wife as far removed from his sons as possible.

Their words came after Kevin broke his silence in a series of exclusive interviews, parts of which will be aired on ITV news this week, Kevin and his family reveal that Preston and Jayden have not seen their mother for many months — at their own behest — even though his former wife, who married American–Iranian model Sam Asghari, 28, in June, has bought a £10million mansion not far from the Federline family home in Los Angeles.

‘The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,’ Kevin reveals. ‘It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.’

He also said he believes the controversial 13-year conservatorship by her father Jamie ‘saved’ her. Britney was finally released from the arrangement, under which many aspects of her financial and personal life were controlled, last November. But the impact her very public tribulations may be having on their teenage sons is now Kevin’s driving force.

‘This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,’ he says. ‘It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.’

And there have been numerous parenting challenges throughout the ongoing Britney saga. Following her release from her conservatorship last year, the 40-year-old star has remained at the centre of global attention and has taken to posting nude selfies on social media. At the time, Kevin says he felt compelled to apologize to the boys for any flak they experienced as a result.

He insists the boys love their mother, saying: ‘I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.’ He adds: ‘I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.’

While he and the boys show nothing but compassion to Britney, Kevin says he is speaking out about his estranged former wife not for retribution, but to show a hitherto untold side of this show business story.

Today, the 44-year-old father’s life is a world away from the frenetic chaos that accompanied his romance with a woman who went from Disney child star to global superstar. He lives quietly with his sons and wife of nine years, Victoria, an accomplished former volleyball player.

Moved on: The star married fitness star Sam Asghari earlier this year