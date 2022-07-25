Britney Spears claims Jamie Lynn visited family while she was stuck on Covid lockdown

Britney Spears aired more family grievances on Sunday in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts taking aim at her sister Jamie Lynn and her mother Lynne Spears.

In one post, the 40-year-old pop icon posted a photo of her sister with their father Jamie Spears as proof that she had defied Covid-19 lockdowns, though the picture appears to have been snapped back in 2019.

The singer also shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent to her mother Lynne during an involuntary commitment at a mental hospital in 2019 in which she worried that someone was ‘trying to kill’ her by changing her medication doses.

Striking out: Britney Spears alleged Sunday in a since-deleted post that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears traveled to LA amid Covid lockdowns at the same time that she wasn’t allowed to leave her home by her conservatorship; seen in 2017

In her Instagram post, Britney began on a seemingly sarcastic note, writing, ‘Since I’m such a LOVED person, there is SOOOO much to talk about y’all,’ before she gushed about being able to drink coffee.

She also complained about moving and how she apparently lost all of her men’s blazers in the commotion.

‘Reflecting back, here are some pictures of my family,’ she continued. ‘I’m reflecting back because it was during Covid, when the conservatorship was still in place and I couldn’t have the keys to my car or leave my home … But as you can see, my sister and my dad are out together and my husband and his sisters are all out having coffee … They be so cool y’all.’

Britney then wondered, ‘Why are all my doings always blasted??? How come not one person knows my sister is building a huge home in Louisiana??? How come their livers aren’t exposed??? Mine has been exposed in press with the documentaries as a joke!!!

Receipts: Britney shared a photo of Jamie Lynn and their father Jamie in a Santa Monica parking garage as seeming proof of their different treatments

Doesn’t add up: But the photo was taken in 2019, before Covid lockdowns

Under her roof: Another photo she sent from around the same time was allegedly taken when Jamie Lynn stayed in Britney’s guest room, sources close to her claimed to TMZ

‘I”m a joke in the press … Not very nice if you ask me,’ she continued, ‘Since people can all candidly get a kick out of me, I would thoroughly enjoy showing up at my families home to see what secrets they’re hiding … I mean my mom hid 9 million things whenever I walked into the kitchen when I was home!!!

She ended with a seeming non sequitur about Ratatouille — ‘I like that movie!!! It’s about food you know… Well I just wanted to share with my beautiful family!!!’ — though she may have been suggesting that she had been controlled the same way a chef is controlled by a tiny rat in the popular Pixar film.

The photos included in her deleted post show her sister Jamie Lynn Spears walking through a parking garage with father Jamie Spears, along with a mirror selfie that Jamie Lynn took.

However, the photo from the garage has been dated to 2019, prior to any lockdowns Britney might have experienced, and the selfie was allegedly taken in Britney’s guest room while Jamie Lynn stayed with her on her 2019 trip, sources told TMZ.

Defense: Britney also complained about a house Jamie Lynn was building in Louisiana, but the sources claimed that Jamie Lynn and her husband had used their own money to build it; seen in 2003

The sources claimed that Jamie Lynn was visiting Los Angeles to have meeting with streaming services as she tried to get back to work following the birth of her second daughter Ivey in 2018.

The sources added that Jamie Lynn hoped Britney would exclude her from future posts, and they claimed that the singer lied about her sister in hopes of tarnishing her reputation.

They also claimed that Jamie Lynn and her husband had used their own money to build their Louisiana home.

Later, in the early hours of Monday, Britney shared another quickly deleted Instagram posts in which she shared screenshots of text messages that appeared to have been sent to her mother Lynne Spears, her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald, and her former court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III.

The messages appeared to have been sent during a 2019 involuntary commitment at a psychiatric hospital. In a speech delivered in court in 2021, Britney claimed that her father Jamie had her committed following disagreements over her Las Vegas residency, which was then canceled.

Conversations: Another since-deleted post included screenshots of text messages to Britney’s mother Lynne, her friend Jansen Fitzgerald and her old lawyer Samuel Ingham III from when she was involuntarily committed in 2019

‘It’s a little different with proof,’ Britney caption her screenshots, though she didn’t clarify exactly what she was proving.

The text that was allegedly sent to Lynne began with her saying someone wanted to increase her dose of Seroquel, to which she said, ‘I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*** yourslwf [sic].’

She added that she thought the medication was ‘a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium. I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach …

‘I feel like he’s trying to kill me,’ she added. ‘I swear to god I do.’

Britney claimed in the caption that her mother didn’t respond, but they spoke when she was released from her commitment.

‘Her words were “You should have let me visit you and give you a hug,”‘ the Toxic singer claimed.

Disturbing: The message to her mother allegedly showed her complaining about taking Seroquel, and she worried that ‘he’s trying to kill me,’ though it wasn’t clear if it was her doctor or father

Left hanging: She asked her friend Jansen for advice on her lithium levels, claiming that she never got a response

In the text allegedly sent to her friend Jansen, Britney appears to ask her pal for help finding her a new attorney.

‘I need John bells number please,’ she wrote. ‘When u can.’

She also asked her friend about having her lithium prescription, and she seemed to worry that giving blood to have her lithium levels monitored — which is a standard procedure for the drug — could be unhealthy for her over an extended period of time.

‘I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make sense,’ she concluded, before claiming in her caption that she ‘never heard back from her.’

Pleas: A text to Ingham showed her requesting that he work to end her conservatorship and to get her now-husband Sam Asghari permission to spend the night

The text message to Ingham showed her apparently listing ways she wanted him to fight for her rights and against her conservatorship.

‘I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights,’ she wrote, while adding that she wanted her now-husband Sam Asghari to be able to stay over.

‘When this program is over I don’t want to work at all at all … I want to live for me and have an adventurous life,’ she wrote.

Britney’s final line of her caption referenced an alleged text from Jamie Lynn that wasn’t included in the screenshots.

‘PS My sister’s text after not texting for 3 days was “They’re not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it,”‘ she claimed.

Clapping back: But Lynne disputed Britney’s claims and shared a longer version of the message to her friend Jansen which featured multiple replies; seen in 2017

But Britney’s mother Lynne threw cold water on her claims in a post she shared to Instagram on Monday that appeared to show more of the text conversation with her friend Jansen, suggesting that the hitmaker may have cut off the messages prematurely.

‘Britney, I have all the “whole conversations” as well!’ Lynne wrote in her caption. ‘I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!’

Her post showed a tilted version of the exchange about lithium levels, but it included responses that weren’t shown by Britney.

Jansen allegedly said she thought Britney’s levels were in a ‘safe range’ after doing some research, and she tried to ease her friend’s concerns by explain that the levels were monitored ‘so they can keep it in a certain range.’

A follow-up message suggested that Jansen had been making calls as well about Britney’s health and well being.

Lynne’s image was reposed from Jansen’s Instagram Stories, which included additional captions.

Cut off: She reposted messages from Jansen, who noted that her number was blocked as soon as Britney left the treatment facility in 2019

Jansen wrote that she ‘did respond’ and had ‘always felt like some of my messages were deleted,’ though it wasn’t clear if she suggested Britney chose not to include it or if she meant that the singer might not have been able to see her responses.

In a lengthier caption, she wrote that her ‘heart is a little broken this morning,’ and she clarified that ‘I love my friends more than life itself and would go to the ends of the earth for them.

‘This msg along with THOUSANDS of msgs were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears,’ she continued, adding that she chatted ‘daily’ with Britney and joined up with Lynne to meet with an attorney in New Orleans ‘to try to help her because we knew they wouldn’t let us near her!’

She noted that they were ‘very cautious’ about what they wrote out of fear that Britney’s phone was monitored.

‘When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again! I have tried to reach her through every possible outlet and always failed. It has been almost 3 years now,’ Jansen continued. ‘I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her.’

She added that she wondered if ‘some of my msgs to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt that my messages could help her case.’

Notably, the speculation that messages were deleted was cropped out of Lynne’s repost.