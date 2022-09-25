Britney Spears’ Circus collaborator Benny Blanco reveals he is in talks with pop star

Britney Spears ‘tries’ to collaborate on new music with the producer behind her hit Circus.

The 40-year-old pop star teamed up with Benny Blanco in 2008 to record the hit single from the album of the same name – which also spawned the songs Womanizer and If U Seek Amy – and has revealed that he has been in touch with Britney in the hopes that they can work together again.

He told TMZ: ‘Actually, I reached out recently to try and work on some things. Like a month ago. I hope [to work with Britney] soon… We were talking about trying something. I love her new stuff that she’s putting out. She’s incredible. I hope she does.’

The hitmaker Baby One More Time — who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life and career when her family’s conservatorship ended in 2021 — hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s “Glory.” . ‘ but teamed up with fellow legend Sir Elton John in August to release Hold Me Closer, which became her first top 10 in a decade.

However, the new claims come just days after Britney — who has completed ten headlining tours and a four-year residency in Las Vegas since beginning her pop career as a teenager in 1998 — made the claim “probably no longer performing live” because she is ‘quite traumatized for life’.

In a disjointed post that has since been deleted, Spears bemoaned her past experiences as a touring performer, as well as the preparation required for each show.

The singer, who has made a total of ten tours in the past 23 years, also admitted that her insecurity was caused by the nimble dancers who were used to support her on stage.

She wrote: ‘The most offensive SO NAMED professional photos on any tour. I mean, they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me… just say… two days of shooting for a new show in Vegas, literally the worst ever… and I was excited about the pictures of five months on tour… they never showed me one.”

“I’d rather stop messing around in my pool and take pictures of myself in studios than working with the most offensive people in my life.”

The Toxic hitmaker added: ‘I’m extremely small, but of course my team always hired the tiniest girls to be on stage with me…like 8 girls talking about humiliation, good god…and touring WITHOUT conservatory I only had 4 girls or 2 on stage with me!! JUST SAY… you think I’m crazy, you’re trying to be up there and feel that way.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and want to make my point,” she wrote before closing her post with her father directly: ‘kiss my goddamn mother, you f**king bas***d.’

Britney also expressed frustration at the “pain” her father inflicted on her when she said she wished her parents “both burn in hell.”

A California judge ended the pop star’s custody order last November after a court revealed Spears was forced to use birth control to avoid having a third child.