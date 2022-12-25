Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari share a kiss while meditating together on Christmas Day

Britney Spears’ husband of six months, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram on Sunday to share outtakes of the couple’s Christmas.

The 28-year-old actor and the 41-year-old pop star sat under a beautiful sky as they faced each other in a meditative state and shared a kiss.

Sam wrote in his caption: “A little walk and meditation on Christmas day.” [go] a long way.’

There was lush greenery all around him as the Baby One More Time hitmaker wore a dark long-sleeved shirt and leggings.

Her famous blonde locks were styled in tight waves as they fell down her back and over her chest.

Sam gushed about Britney, adding, “My wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it.”

He then wished his three million followers the best, ending: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Asghari, known for roles on shows like Black Monday and Doll Face, wore a black tank top that exposed his muscular arms.

His trademark beard was neatly trimmed and both he and Britney wore sunglasses.

Spears, who was emancipated from her conservatorship of 13 years last year, smiled for the camera after kissing her man.

The post racked up more than 83,000 likes within two hours of being posted.

It comes days after fans of the music artist raised concerns about her whereabouts as she continues to upload strange bits of content.

One of her most recent posts shows her topless in the shower while looking at the camera.

Posting to her 41.6 million Instagram followers, the singer lifted her cleavage with her hands as water poured over her.

Britney used a single rose emoji as the caption, and the snippet was recorded to the soundtrack to LL Cool J’s 1995 hit Doin’ It.

Supporters worried that the posts Britney attributed to Mexico were out of date after she claimed she was flying to New York.

Her fans saw the lack of paparazzi photos of the singer in the Big Apple as a red flag.

But the sources said TMZ that the trip to New York was to pass people, and that she and Sam always planned to travel to Mexico.

The outlet also noted that the shower videos were filmed south of the border.