Britney Spears admits she has trouble raising her teenage boys, but hits back at Kevin Federline

Britney Spears admitted raising her teenage sons wasn’t easy in a long-winded post on her Instagram account, shared Wednesday.

The pop star, 40, who said the situation “breaks my heart,” made her comments a week after ex Kevin Federline spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about how his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to divorce. to stay away from their mother.

The singer stated that during some of their visits her teens behaved “hately” towards her and did not want to spend time together.

However, she also criticized Federline in a fervent claim, claiming that his household has “more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z, and Puff Daddy combined.”

Not easy: Britney Spears admitted raising her teenage sons wasn’t easy in a long-winded post on her Instagram account, shared on Wednesday.

Spears added that her children’s indifference was frustrating, writing: ‘I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up, I’m here too!!! The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads!!!’

She started the four-page social media post discussing her new “cute neighborhood,” admitting that while her new home is beautiful, she misses her old home, adding: “It’s hard for me to let things go. to leave what I really love.. like my children.’

The criminal hitmaker then hit back at her ex for participating in the interview, saying: ‘The situation should have been handled 100 percent privately and certainly not online!!!’

Difficult: The pop star, 40, appeared to be responding to an exclusive DailyMail.com interview with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, in which the dancer claimed his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to stay except their mother

She then went on to defend her household while getting into an issue with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince, 39, and her “goal” is to “keep the kids away from all the controversy and trauma” in Britney’s home.

“I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I let in and out of my home,” Britney said.

The recently married singer has further complained that she has not been able to see her children more often, despite her efforts.

“I was looking forward to seeing my kids every week… It was 2 days a week, but I asked him to stay more days… maybe 3… but the next week they only stayed one day. ‘

Fighting Back: The singer stated that during some of their visits her teens were “hateful” towards her and didn’t want to spend time together, and that Federline’s household has “more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined”

Frustrating: Spears added that her children’s indifference was frustrating, writing: ‘I want to shake their shoulders and say I’m awake, I’m here too!!! The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads!!!’

“Yeah I know teens are just hard to deal with at that age…but COME ON there’s rudeness then there’s resentment…They’d visit me, walk through the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!’ she wrote.

“The MONITOR would tell me he just likes being in his room… I’m like why come if they don’t even visit me!!!”

The Baby One More Time artist added that she was too scared to say or say anything and went silent, writing: ‘It hurts and I want to scream!!!’

‘I can’t believe how I’ve devoted 20 years of my life to those kids…it was all about them!!! That they blow my breath out.’

“We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds crazy, but it’s called ‘dedication’…where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it.”

Private: The criminal hitmaker then hit back at her ex for participating in the interview, saying, “The situation should have been handled 100 percent privately and certainly not online!!!”

Try: The recently-married singer further complained that she hasn’t been able to see her children more often, despite her efforts

‘I’ve always TRY and TRY and maybe that’s why they didn’t come here anymore!!! I wanted them to love them so much I might have overdone it!!!’

“This summer they said to me, ‘Maybe we’ll come here less’ and I was fine with that. I called them daddy and I told him that it seems like the boys don’t want to come here much, which I understand because they have their own thing, but I feel like they’re pretty tough!!!’

‘His words were, ‘I would never let them make that decision alone…I would never do that to you’!!! Well, I haven’t seen them since then!!!’