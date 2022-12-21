Britney Griner asks fans to 'advocate for' wrongfully detained American prisoner Paul Whelan

Britney Griner has called on her supporters to “advocate for” other wrongfully detained Americans, such as Paul Whelan after her release from a Russian penal colony.

Griner, who was released on December 9, was imprisoned for nearly 10 months after being stopped at Moscow airport and accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

And while she was eventually released in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, she now turns her attention to others like Whelan who continue to be wrongly held.

She smiled on the return flight as she headed Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio

“Your letters were also bigger than cheering me up. They showed me the power of collective hands. Together we can do hard things,” she said in the letter, which was posted on Instagram.

“I am living proof of that. My family is one whole and now, thanks to you, we are lucky enough to spend the holidays together. However, too many families with loved ones remain unjustly detained.

“Those families stood with you and everyone who supported the #WeAreBG campaign to bring me home, and it’s our turn to support them.

“I hope you will join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for the rescue of other Americans and the return to their families.”

Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested by Russian authorities on December 28, 2018 and charged with espionage.

Paul Whelan has spent nearly four years behind bars in Russia after what he called a “mock trial.”

He was convicted of his alleged crimes in June 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security prison.

After thanking fans from “the bottom of my heart,” Griner signed off by including Whelan’s mailing address.

While President Biden was criticized in some quarters for having to leave Whelan behind while Griner was released, the 52-year-old’s own family supported the president’s decision.

Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, told the Associated Press that the Biden administration “made the right choice” in accepting the prisoner exchange for Griner.

“Unfortunately, for totally illegal reasons, Russia is handling Paul’s case differently from Brittney’s,” Biden said. “And while we haven’t managed to get Paul released yet, we’re not giving up. We’ll never give up.’

Griner was first taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio upon arrival in the United States, rather than her home in Phoenix.

The site regularly deals with people who have experienced trauma such as Griner’s.

The WNBA star previously said on social media that she planned to return to court and play for the Phoenix Mercury this season.

And according ESPNshe did a light basketball workout earlier this month.