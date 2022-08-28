Britney claims her conservatorship was SET UP and insists she had no drugs or alcohol in her system

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britney Spears released a lengthy 22-minute audio diatribe accusing her parents of abuse and saying they set up their controversial custody battle after being introduced to the idea by an unknown woman.

The 40-year-old singer posted the rambunctious recording to YouTube Sunday night, in which she basked parents Jamie and Lynn Spears for the arrangement, saying she never had drugs or alcohol in her system as they claimed.

“A woman introduced the idea to my father and my mother helped him implement it and made it all possible. It was all set up. There was no drugs or alcohol in my system. Pure abuse,” Spears snapped in the scathing clip.