British woman’s forehead burned so badly it turned bubbly after snooze in Bulgaria

A woman who fell asleep in the sun for half an hour was left in horror when her burned forehead left her with Klingon-style blistering.

Sirin Murad, 25, was on holiday in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria in June when she fell asleep in the 21C (70F) heat without sunscreen.

The London esthetician awoke from her nap by the pool with a slightly sore, flushed face, but didn’t think much about it and remained relaxed during her free time.

But the next day, the skin on her forehead was so bubbly it resembled the famous Star Trek kind.

Her skin was so taut that when she frowned, it looked like she was made of plastic.

After discussing the burn with her family, she decided not to see the doctor because she didn’t think it would get any worse.

But as the days went on, Mrs. Murad’s entire face began to peel, leaving her with several patches of tan and pink skin.

She has now made a full recovery, but has warned Britons to always use sunscreen when enjoying the warm weather.

The NHS warns everyone to use at least factor 30 protection. Suffering just five burning sunburns in adulthood can double the risk of skin cancer, studies have shown.

Sirin Murad, 25, from London, fell asleep in the sun for half an hour in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria. She was left with severe sunburn that made her look like a Klingon

Her skin was so tight that when she frowned, it looked like it was made of plastic, with deep ripples in the center like the famous Star Trek characters (pictured)

Sirin’s whole face started to peel and left her covered in several spots of tan and pink skin

HOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE SUN Sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer. It can happen abroad or in the UK. To stay safe in the sun, experts recommend that people: Seek shade between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun’s rays are usually strongest

Wear at least SPF 30 sunscreen

Apply sunscreen for 30 minutes and again just before UV exposure

If necessary, opt for water-resistant sunscreen and reapply after swimming, sweating or using a towel

Cover up with protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

Take special care with babies and young children. Babies under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight

Do not use tanning beds or sun lamps

Checks moles and skin for any changes Source: NHS Choices

Ms Murad said: ‘At first it really didn’t feel like anything, it just felt a little painful when I put pressure on it.

“It really hurt the next day, but I really got some relief when it started to flake. It didn’t hurt and I felt much better.

“Oddly enough, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost as if it has been renewed.’

Ms Murad now wants to make people aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen.

She said, “No matter how much you think you’ll be fine or if your skin won’t burn, always apply sunscreen. It’s definitely worth it.

“In my case, I really forgot. Normally I would, but it just occurred to me.’

It’s now been seven weeks since the burn and her skin has cleared up with only a few discolorations on her cheeks.

But her case could have been worse, with severe sunburn significantly increasing the risk of melanoma – a skin cancer that kills 2,300 people in Britain each year.

Suffering from just one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence can double a person’s chance of developing the disease, research suggests.

People are recommended to wear sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher.

SPF is a measure of how much a product protects against harmful ultraviolet B rays (UVB), which play the largest role in causing skin cancer.

UVB is a type of UV light associated with skin burns.

Unprotected exposure to UVB damages the DNA of the skin cells, causing genetic defects and mutations that can lead to skin cancer, premature aging and even eye damage.

The SPF number on sunscreen indicates how long it takes the sun’s rays to burn your skin when you use the product, compared to the time without sunscreen.

If it takes 300 seconds for the skin to burn with sunscreen and 10 seconds to burn without sunscreen, divide the larger number by the smaller one. In this case, it would be an SPF of 30.

This means that sunscreens with a lower SPF need to be reapplied more often.