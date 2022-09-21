British woman smashes world’s sheep shearing record buzzing through 370 sheep in eight hours

A British woman has set the new world record for shearing sheep after cutting her way through 370 sheep in just eight hours.

Farmer Marie Prebble, 34, managed to shear a sheep every minute and a half — or just over 46 in an hour, breaking the women’s world record.

Mrs. Prebble has been shearing sheep since childhood, growing up on a farm in rural Kent, but it was only in recent years that she found a calling in the close-knit world of shearing.

Expert cutters, such as Ms. Prebble, travel the world to practice their trade, efficiently and skillfully removing heavy sheepskin and like any athlete, she must undergo gym sessions, training plan and proper diet to stay in top shape .

She said, “It gets pretty addictive. It’s just the kind of skill you want to get better at, because you’re constantly learning.’

34-year-old Kent farmer Marie Prebble broke the world record for women’s sheep shearing by cutting through 370 sheep in eight hours. She sheared a sheep every minute and a half, which equates to just 46 in an hour

The Kent farmer has competition. A competitor from New Zealand is already scheduled to challenge her for the crown. Fellow sheep shearer Sacha Bond plans to take the title on February 4, 2023

In addition to breaking world records, sheep shearing has become a full-time job for the Kent farmer.

She added: ‘I’ve always called myself a sheep farmer who does a bit of shearing, but actually I’ve been trying to become more of a sheep shearer now, qualifying myself as that kind by working for various contractors.

“You can travel the world with it, you can go as far as you want with it once you have that skill.

“I think the best part of the job is the people because it’s such a globally connected community. You have that skill that you can travel pretty much anywhere and everyone is really supportive of each other.

“I feel like this is almost the beginning for me in terms of how far I can go because it’s something you can always improve on, you can always learn more and always get better at it, so it’s like any sports I think.’

Ms. Prebble planned to shear 400 sheep within the eight-hour period, narrowly missing her target. She said: ‘I feel like this is almost the start for me in terms of how far I can go because it’s something you can always improve on, you can always learn more’

Agriculture is in Mrs. Prebble’s blood. Her family has owned a farm in Kent for centuries and she has been shearing sheep since childhood. However, it was only in recent years that she decided to take a competitive approach

The current men’s record holder is Ivan Scott, from Donegal, who sheared 744 sheep in the allotted eight hours in 2012.

Despite breaking the world record, the achievement fell slightly short of its goal of shearing 400 sheep in four hours.

Prior to Mrs Prebble’s attempt in Cornwall, there was no women’s record, but she is not without competition.

A competitor from New Zealand is already scheduled to challenge her for the crown. Fellow sheep shearer Sacha Bond plans to take the title on February 4, 2023.

Ms Prebble adds: ‘I’ve been shaving for ten years, but in that time I haven’t done much.

“So the last couple of years I’ve really made it my mission to get the best I can during that time, which means being around the right people and going to work for certain contractors and quite a bit more off the farm.” must travel. .

To remain the fastest female sheep shearer, the 34-year-old has a strict training plan, undergoes gym sessions and follows the right diet

‘Since the start of the season, which was here at the end of April, I’ve shaved just about every day.

“But also, to train for something like a world record, I was in the gym pretty much every day doing a lot of mobility, doing some strength training, following a workout plan and eating right, just keeping my mental focus on the task at hand. ‘

The sheep shearing record was judged by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, with judges from Australia, South Africa and Wales watching as Ms Prebble sheared each sheep.

The event was preceded by months of planning, preparation and training.

The world record holder added: ‘There are many rules you have to follow to qualify as a world record attempt.

‘It’s not like any other shearing day, the sheep had to have an average fleece weight of three kilos, the quality of the shearing is assessed and from an animal welfare perspective you have to make the whole job as good as possible. bring it on.’

The current men’s record holder is Ivan Scott, from Donegal, who sheared 744 sheep in the allotted eight hours in 2012.