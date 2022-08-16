British woman ‘sexually assaulted by tattoo artist in Ibiza’

Police in Ibiza have arrested a tattoo artist suspected of sexually abusing a British woman.

The alleged victim turned him in to police in Scotland, where she lives, who passed the information she gave them to colleagues in Spain.

The 47-year-old she accused of the crime was detained after detectives discovered he had previously committed similar offenses.

The unnamed man has been remanded in custody after appearing before a judge in a closed-door hearing.

Police have released photos of uniformed officers putting him in a police car after his arrest, but have not released details about his nationality in a statement about the arrest.

A police spokesman said: ‘The Guardia Civil, through its sex crimes investigation unit in Ibiza, has arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

“The arrest took place on August 11. The victim, a British woman on holiday in Ibiza, reported the incident to the police in Scotland, where she normally lives, who passed her information on to the Guardia Civil.

Detectives discovered that the man arrested had previously been charged with similar incidents and allegedly committed the sexual offenses at a tattoo parlor in San Josep de Sa Talaia, where the alleged victims hired his services.

Police are now said to be investigating a series of attacks on women in this tattoo parlor in the south of Spain’s party island

He allegedly harassed the women by touching them without their consent while he was getting their tattoos.

“Ibiza Court of Instruction Number One put him in jail.”

The British woman is said to have contacted the police in Scotland when she was still in Ibiza.

Sant Josep de sa Talaia, or San Jose in Castilian Spanish, is a municipality in southwestern Ibiza.

It includes areas such as the party resort of Playa d’en Bossa and peaceful fishing villages.