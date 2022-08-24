British woman: ‘I lost my job, marriage and my home because of getting the menopause when I was 39’

Two women have revealed how their lives fell apart due to the debilitating symptoms of premature menopause, which caused them to lose their careers and even their marriage.

Debs Wallbank appeared on ITV’s This Morning explaining that the depression and anxiety she’d had during menopause was crippling.

She revealed that her marriage was on the rocks and she moved back in with her parents after losing several jobs in a row, which resulted in her losing her home.

The 39-year-old explained: “I didn’t know it was that way at the time.”

When a woman’s periods stop before she’s 45, either naturally or as a side effect of treatment, it’s called premature menopause.

Debs continued, “I couldn’t focus on things.

“I was married at the time, but menopause took its toll. I didn’t want to be touched or near him.’

She lost several back-to-back jobs because of her symptoms, including depression and anxiety.

Debs even had to move back in with her parents after she lost her home because the symptoms persisted.

Lesley Salem had a similar experience. She entered menopause after coming off the pill at age 46 and suffering from short-term memory loss

What is Menopause? Menopause occurs when a woman stops menstruating and can no longer conceive naturally. It is a natural part of aging, occurring in women between the ages of 45 and 55. However, one in 100 women can enter menopause before the age of 40, which is known as premature menopause or premature ovarian insufficiency. Symptoms often include hot flashes, night sweats, low mood, decreased sex drive, vaginal dryness, increased facial hair and trouble sleeping. According to the advice of the NHS, symptoms can start months or even years before your period stops and last for about four years after your last period. Premature or early menopause can occur at any age and in many cases there is no obvious cause. Source: NHS

She entered menopause after coming off the pill at the age of 46.

She continued to menstruate regularly, but suffered from short-term memory loss.

She had conversations with people at work in the hallway, but forgot what she had talked to them about when she sat down in her office.

She said, “As a result, I would become very anxious and suffer from night sweats.”

She eventually quit her job.

She is now helping companies become more menopause-friendly.

Lesley told This Morning, “I had a sudden decline.

‘There are 48 associated symptoms of menopause. I felt anxious. I got night sweats.

‘I had the finishing touches with stopping the pill.

“I don’t think there’s enough information about what the signs are yet.

“I didn’t know there was a stage before menopause. It is often the emotional symptoms before the physical ones.’

Menopause is a natural part of aging and is triggered when the ovaries begin to produce less estrogen. However, little research has been done on why it is activated and what the health risks are.

One in 100 women may experience menopause before the age of 40, which is known as premature menopause or premature ovarian failure.

During menopause – which starts between the ages of 40 and 58 – the body goes through major hormonal changes.

In the early stages, this causes hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and mood swings, among other things.

The process can also leave women with lifelong health problems, including osteoporosis.

It can also lead to weight gain, which increases the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis.

According to the advice of the NHS, symptoms can start months or even years before your period stops and last for about four years after your last period.

Both women spoke to Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford about their experiences and called on employers to do more to support women going through menopause

A survey of 2000 women in the UK found that a quarter were unhappy in their jobs due to a lack of support from their employers.

More than half said their workplaces didn’t have policies to make it easier for women going through menopause.

The interview comes as experts said delaying menopause by even a few years could extend a woman’s lifespan as the hormonal change causes “faster” aging in the rest of the body.

dr. Jennifer Garrison, an award-winning scientist who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, warned that the process alters the body’s hormone balance, causing a more rapid decline.

Speaking at the Life Itself conference in San Diego, California, she said women who begin menopause in their 40s rather than around 51 — the average age — are likely to age faster than their peers.

Speaking at the conference hosted by CNN, Garrison said, “By the time a woman is in her late twenties or early thirties, the rest of her tissue is functioning at peak performance, but her ovaries are already showing clear signs of aging.

“Still, most women learn about their ovaries and ovarian function when they first start using them, and find out they’re geriatric.”

She added: ‘Studies show that women who enter menopause later tend to live longer and have an improved ability to repair their DNA.

“But women who go through natural menopause before age 40 are twice as likely to die (early) compared to women who go through natural menopause between the ages of 50 and 54.”