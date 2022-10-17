British woman, 65, dies on shore moments after finishing a swim in ‘rough and cold’ sea in Sicily

<!–

A 65-year-old British woman collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after taking a dip in a bitterly cold and rough sea.

The British tourist was on holiday with her husband in Punta Secca, a fishing village in southern Sicily, when she fell ill and died.

The woman, who has not been named, decided to go for a swim in the rough and cold sea, but she soon felt unwell, local media reported.

She managed to get out of the water and reach the shore, but she collapsed before her husband’s eyes.

Doctors were called to the scene but were unable to resuscitate the woman, who was pronounced dead on Friday.

The woman, who has not been named, decided to go for a swim in the rough and cold sea off Punta Secca, but she soon felt unwell, local media reported.

The coroner will determine the cause of death after performing an autopsy.

MailOnline has contacted the UK Foreign Office for comment.

The woman’s death comes after a 62-year-old British man died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Crete.

The man, who has not been mentioned by name, walked to the sea, but he began to feel unwell and returned to his sunbed next to his wife on the beach of Stalida. But when he lay down on the tanning bed, he died.

An ambulance was called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, local media reported. An autopsy is expected to reveal the cause of death.

Last month, a 74-year-old British woman also drowned during a vacation in Crete, where her body is found washed up on a beach on the Greek island on October 5.

The woman was resuscitated by rescuers for 30 minutes, but she did not respond. She was rushed to a local hospital – General Hospital St. George – but was pronounced dead.

Last month, a British woman, 45, died after feeling unwell while swimming in the sea in Albufeira, Portugal.

The woman collapsed on the beach and medics tried to resuscitate her, but she died on the shore.