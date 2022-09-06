British woman, 31, ‘is gang-raped by group of Belgian men at a hotel in Faliraki’

<!–

A British woman is said to have been raped by a group of Belgian men in a hotel in a seaside resort on the island of Rhodes.

The 31-year-old Briton claimed she and her friends had met the group of up to eight Belgians at a nightclub in the seaside town of Faliraki in the early morning hours.

The alleged victim said the group of between five and eight Belgian men, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, took her and her friends back to their hotel room in Faliraki.

The Briton told police she had sex with one of the Belgian men on the hotel’s balcony and in a room, the local newspaper reports. Dimokratiki. She said her friends had left during that time.

The 31-year-old claimed the group of men then assaulted and raped her.

The woman told police she fled the hotel and took a taxi back to the hotel where she was staying.

She reported the alleged gang rape to the police at 7 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

The police have launched an investigation and have since arrested four Belgian suspects, who have not been named. The British woman has identified the four men as her alleged rapists.

Investigators have taken DNA samples from the four men as police continue their search for the other suspects.