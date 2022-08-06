British woman, 20, third member of family to die from suspected poisoning on visit to Bangladesh 

A young woman is the third member of a British family to have been killed in suspected poisoning while visiting Bangladesh.

Samira Islam, 20, has died in hospital 11 days after her father and brother were found dead in their rented holiday apartment.

Taxi driver Rafiqul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, died while two other members of the family are recovering from the mysterious poisoning.

The family of five traveled before the tragedy of Riverside, Cardiff, to visit a relative in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh

Police say they were found collapsed after a family meal – with tests being conducted for suspected poisoning in the heating system or in the food.

Samira’s brother Sadiqul, 24, and her mother Husnara Begum, 40, were also at the flat but have since been released from hospital.

Police said Husnara and Sadiqul had told them there was a faulty electricity generator in the property to be used in an emergency.

Mourners gather for father and son funeral in Bangladesh on July 28, while other relatives remained hospitalized

Local reports say it was used on the night of the July 26 incident due to a power outage.

Supt Farid Uddin said that the police visited the property with Husnara and Sadiqul, and said that when the generator was on, smoke came out.

He added that this could have resulted in the family being asphyxiated and samples being sent to a lab for analysis.

It had previously been reported that the father and son allegedly found brown and blue liquids in their noses after police broke into the apartment door.

When it turned out that the family of five had bought burgers and juice from a nearby market in Taipur, which they ate together before passing unconscious, according to the local news outlet Daily Sylhet.

The family was on a two-month visit to Bangladesh when they were found unconscious by a relative.

The relative said that when there was no answer in the flat on July 26, they peered through a window and saw the family stretched out across two beds.

Police officers broke into the building on Tuesday morning after the alarm was raised.

The family – who are British citizens – left their home in Riverside, Cardiff, to visit relatives in Sylhet. They arrived in Bangladesh on July 12 and moved to the flat where they had an evening meal together.

Rafiqul’s brother-in-law Abdul Mumin Khan told the BBC: ‘I didn’t know what to do or say.

“Everyone is very sad. Everyone is crying. My wife cries all the time. I’m crying too.

Rafiqul Islam, who is in their 50s, and Mahiqul Islam, 16, were found dead on Tuesday, July 26, in a rented apartment locked from the inside in the Tajpur area of ​​Sylhet.

The family rented an apartment in the same building where Hosne Ara Islam’s family lived in the Osmani Nagar district of Sylhet in Bangladesh.

“I can’t believe this happened. This person is very friendly, a very nice guy. His son is very sweet and friendly. Everyone loves him and he loves everyone. His son is a very, very nice boy.

A neighbor of the family in Cardiff said: ‘My [family member] called me in the morning and said two had died and three members of the family were in hospital.

“I thought it might have been an accident and then we heard about poisoning. What has happened at this point is just speculation. It’s really sad.

‘We have lived near them for over 25 years. They are a quiet family doing their own thing. I couldn’t believe it, I got so many calls. They were just a nice, neat family. They’ve been gone for a few weeks.’

A second neighbor added: ‘I’m also a taxi driver and I’ve known them for about 20 years. I know [Rofikul] – he’s a really good guy. I found out on social media. We just thought they were going on vacation to Bangladesh.’

Riverside Labor Councilor Kanaya Singh spoke to WalesOnline about the incident. He said: ‘This is clearly a worrying and tragic event. Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very positively of the family and our thoughts are with them.

‘There is also a lot of concern because many people from Riverside regularly go to Bangladesh. I hope the authorities can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.’