British wife-killer, 40, who strangled his spouse and buried her body in a suitcase walks free

A British man who strangled his wife and buried her body in a suitcase in a shallow grave after she discovered he was cheating with their teenage babysitter has walked free eight years into his 67-year prison sentence.

Alexander Clack, 40, beat and choked Nixiann Downes-Clack when she threatened to leave him after he had an affair with the couple’s 17-year-old babysitter.

The former prison officer from London killed his wife on their fourth wedding anniversary in June 2014.

He buried her body in a small suitcase, which was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of St George’s, the capital of the Caribbean island of Grenada, five days later.

Clack was sentenced to 67 years and six months in prison in February 2016, but has now walked free after his lawyer claimed the loss of a court computer containing a transcript of his murder trial had made it impossible to appeal the sentence.

Nixiann’s aunt Kim Szmyglewska, 45, said The sun: ‘I am horrified. How could they release someone on such a flimsy technicality when he is guilty of such evil and clearly a danger to women.

‘Now he’s gotten away with murder and is heading this way.’

A former friend of Clack added: This decision defies belief. Even before the murder he had been involved in domestic violence involving calls to the police.’

At the age of 16, Ms Downes-Clack joined Southwark College in Lewisham, south-east London, to study travel and tourism and met prison officer Clack, 24, when she turned 20 on the MySpace social network.

Mrs Downes-Clack began regularly staying at Clack’s flat in Croydon, south London, and soon moved in with him.

The ex-pats seemed to have the perfect life after moving from Kent to Grenada in 2009.

The couple married on 17 June 2009 before moving to the exclusive southern region of Lance Aux Epine, where they ran a successful recruitment company together.

Nixiann Downes-Clack (pictured) was brutally beaten and strangled before being buried in a suitcase

She became pregnant in March 2011, and when little Anna (not her real name) was born in December that year, she said Clack was a doting father.

When their daughter turned one, they hired a 17-year-old daycare worker so Mrs Downes-Clack could go back to work.

Soon after, however, she discovered that Clack had seduced the teenager by having sex in their marital bed, his murder trial heard.

Mrs Downes-Clack’s body was found five days after she went missing and Clack was arrested and charged with murder outside the capital.

He had flown into an angry rage after picking up his wife at work when she had threatened to leave him.

Back in the house, he had beaten her black and blue before strangling her in front of their two-year-old daughter.

Then he had shoved her lifeless body into a suitcase – driven it to a hilltop overlooking Grenada’s picturesque capital, St. George’s.

There he had buried the matter in a trench three feet deep.

Clack’s lawyer Anselm Clouden said: ‘Mr. Clack was overjoyed, but is a typically reserved Englishman. He may have celebrated with a glass of port.

“I understand the British High Commission has been helping with arrangements to fly him home.”