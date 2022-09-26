British widow whose husband was shot dead by Somali pirates claims the convicted man is innocent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The widow of a man shot dead by Somali pirates claims the man convicted of his murder is innocent and says she supports his pursuit of freedom.

Judith Tebbutt, 67, and her husband David were abducted in 2011 by armed Somali pirates from a beach resort in Kenya.

David was shot dead and Judith was held hostage for six months. She was released after her family paid a ransom, reportedly around £600,000.

Former hotel worker Ali Babitu Kololo – the only person ever convicted in connection with the murder and kidnapping – was sentenced to death in 2013, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.

But now Ms. Tebutt says she supports Kololo’s attempt at freedom, accusing the Scotland Yard detectives of using him as a “scapegoat” and failing to find her real attackers.

Judith Tebbutt, 67, and her husband David (pictured together) were abducted in 2011 by armed Somali pirates from a beach resort in Kenya

Ali Babitu Kololo (pictured) was the only person ever convicted in connection with the murder and kidnapping

The former social worker told the Sunday Times : ‘I believe he is an innocent man and should be released.

“I’m sure he wasn’t part of the group that took me that night.

“You could go so far as to say he was a bit of a scapegoat…when he was put in jail. The people who took me are still there.”

A few days after the kidnapping, a team of counter-terrorism detectives from the Met Police flew to Kenya to help with the investigation

Mr and Mrs Tebbutt were abducted from the Kiwayu Safari Village Beach resort (pictured) in Kenya, near the border with Somalia

The head of the Met’s investigative team, Chief Inspector Neil Hibberd, was the prosecution’s key witness during Kololo’s trial in a Kenyan court.

An investigation by an independent police conduct agency earlier this year found there was a “suspicion” that the now-retired DCI Hibberd “would have a case to answer for gross misconduct” regarding the evidence he provided in the trial. .

But Commander Richard Smith, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said there is no opportunity to investigate Mr Hibberd, who was later promoted to detective, as he retired before December 2017.