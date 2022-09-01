British Vogue’s editor Edward Enninful reveals battle with alcoholism and fear of losing sight

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has revealed that he spent 14 years with Alcoholics Anonymous and was estranged from his father for 15 years.

The editor, who will publish his autobiography next week, was also worried about losing his eyesight after undergoing four eye surgeries in the past few years.

Edward, 50, who married his long-term partner Alec Maxwell in February of this year, explained that a detached retina led to him getting the procedures, among other things — and during the recovery period, he lived in the dark, watching the floor in front of him. a couple of weeks.

Edward Enninful, 50, told the BBC he had struggled with his eyesight all his life and his biggest fear was his eyesight

Edward, who married his long-term partner Alec Maxwell in February of this year, also shared that he had been estranged from his father for 15 years.

He described the recovery as “psychically intense” and explained that he had always had problems with his vision.

He told the BBC‘s Amol Rajan: ‘But what I’ve also learned is… you don’t have to have a perfect view to create. You don’t need 20/20 vision to see images.

“So that’s the irony of it: even though I’m visually impaired, I can still create images that people seem to resonate with.”

In addition to his vision problems, Mr. Enninful also suffers from the blood disease thalassemia, which flares up and hurts him.

As a child living in Ghana, he had to undergo several blood transfusions before finally moving to the UK when he was 13 years old due to political unrest in the country.

Edward also addressed rumors that he could take over as editor of American Vogue when Anna Wintour, who has been editor since 1988, resigns.

His mother, who had a sewing workshop, decided to stay in Ghana for a while after a young Edward, his father and his five siblings moved to Vauxhall in South London, where they lived with his aunt.

Edward’s father, who had served in the Ghanaian army, sought asylum in the United Kingdom for three years.

When he was 16, Edward was spotted on public transport by stylist Simon Foxton, who told him he could be a model, and he started shooting with photographers for iD magazine.

After assisting the magazine’s fashion director Beth Summers, Edward gained more experience and when Summers left her position shortly before the model’s 18th birthday, he was asked to step into her role and become the youngest ever fashion director for an international publication.

The job came at a cost, however, as Edward skipped classes at the University of Goldsmiths to continue his career. When his father found out, he threw him out of the house and the couple did not speak for 15 years.

During the interview, Edward also revealed that he had suffered from depression all his life and had been part of the Alcoholics Anonymous program for 14 years, where he said he had found “community.”

The editor said, ‘It got really bad because imagine what I was like, you know – I lost one house, that was Africa, and came to England.

“Then I lost a second home when I got kicked out. And then I went into the gay scene thinking I had found my tribe and again I got so many rejections.’

Edward eventually found love in his long-term partner, creative director Alex Maxwell and the couple tied the knot in February of this year.

After working with Meghan Markle, who was guest editor of British Vogue in 2019, Edward put to bed rumors that the Duchess of Sussex had asked for the publication to be postponed so that the US media would see the edition first.

He claimed that “no one really interfered” in the publishing process.

Edward also addressed speculation as to whether he would step into the shoes of fellow Briton Anna Wintour, 72, to take the helm at American Vogue, when she eventually resigns after taking up editorship for the first time in 1988. .

While he said he is “so happy” with British Vogue, he added: “You never know what the future holds.”