British travellers discover a secret room behind a bookcase at Wildernest Airbnb in Wales

Grace shared the unique find in a TikTok clip that has amassed 1.5 million views

Upon investigation, they found that the shelf was a door that hid a large room

When they checked out, they noticed some hinges on a modest bookcase

Grace Grundy and a friend Lulu from the UK stayed at an Airbnb in Wales

Two travelers have revealed how they discovered a secret room in their Airbnb

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A couple of travelers discovered a secret door hiding a large room in their Airbnb on the day they were supposed to check out.

As they were getting ready to leave their cozy Welsh cottage, Grace Grundy and her friend Lulu, both from the UK, noticed some strange hinges on the bookcase in the living room.

Upon further inspection they found the shelf had been opened to reveal a huge barn-like lounge and games room with a secret second bedroom.

Scroll down for video

A couple of travelers discovered a secret door hiding a large room in their Airbnb on the day they were supposed to check out

After noticing the hinges on the bookcase, Grace Grundy and her friend Lulu found it opened to reveal a huge barn-like lounge and games room with a secret second bedroom

The British musician shared his unique discovery in a clip on TikTok that has gone viral with 1.5 million views.

“Look what we just found in our Airbnb room in literally the last day. You think it’s just a normal bookshelf, all right, nothing to see here,” she said in the video as Lulu opens the door in the wall.

‘It’s a secret room in a secret door,’ Grace exclaimed as she explored the hidden room.

The Airbnb listing is vague about the secrecy of the hidden common room, referred to as the ‘Long Barn’, which has sofas, a foosball table and a piano, all available for guests to use

The couple made the unique discovery at the charming ‘Wildernest’ cottage in the Welsh seaside town of Aberaeron, two hours north-west of Cardiff.

The Airbnb listing is vague about the hidden common room, referred to as the ‘Long Barn’, which has sofas, a foosball table and a piano, all of which are available to guests.

Commenters on Grace’s video were baffled by how the travelers failed to miss the ‘obvious’ hinges on the bookcase, but were impressed by the stay’s quirky functionality.

“The pair of four-inch chrome hinges set against the white paint kind of detracts from the game,” laughed one viewer.

Commenters on Grace’s video were baffled by how the travelers failed to miss the ‘obvious’ hinges on the bookcase, but were impressed by the stay’s quirky functionality

Grace said the couple assumed the other side of the building was another guest accommodation and laughed at how ‘ridiculous’ they are for not noticing the door

“Lol it’s not that secret with obvious hinges but it’s pretty cool,” said another.

“The hinges look so obvious,” pointed out a third.

Grace answered the inquiries and said she wondered why she and Lulu didn’t notice the door very well.

“In hindsight, the hinges are SO obvious. The lamp was in front of that bit though, so it just took us so long to spot them,” she said.

In another clip, she said they had booked the Airbnb on a whim and ‘didn’t even look at the ad’.

Grace said she and Lulu assumed the other side of the building was another guest house and laughed at how ‘ridiculous’ they were for not noticing the door, but added they had ‘the best time ever’ in the summer house.