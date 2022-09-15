British tourists brawl with Ibiza boat cruise staff

<!–

Two people have ended up in the sea after a massive brawl by an Ibiza party boat that allegedly involved British tourists.

The fighters beat each other and used dumpsters as weapons in the unusual scenes in the popular beach town of San Antonio.

Violence erupted when security personnel prevented a tourist from boarding because he was too drunk and his group of ten friends responded by attacking them

A video of the chaotic scene shows the man throwing bins at each other and port staff while one of them was prevented from boarding because he was too drunk.

One of the tourists throws a trash can at a boat security staff and was hit by the same can after the staff threw the bin back.

In the background, a woman can be heard screaming as the angry men throw punches.

Police rushed to the area, but the fight was over by the time they arrived and no arrests were reported.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of serious injuries.

A left-wing San Antonio councilor used footage of the brawl to criticize ruling right-wing politicians for voting against the proposal to include the port of San Antonio in the area affected by the ‘drunken tourism’ decree.

Speaking to Mayor Marcos Serra on Twitter, among others, he said: “They voted no to include the port and the Arenal on excesses and fighting party boats and today we have these images of the customers of this type of offer .

“It is very clear for whom you rule. There is an alternative.’

Local police could not be reached for comment early yesterday morning.

