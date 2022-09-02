British tourist stabbed while bravely fighting off gang of robbers who snatched his bag in Barcelona
- The holidaymaker was drinking near Las Ramblas when his bag was stolen
- He chased the gang of four and struggled for his bag with one attacker
- The thief brandished a knife and stabbed it in the side of the torso and fled
- Police arrested the four attackers shortly after the robbery last night
A British tourist has been stabbed while trying to bravely fight a gang of four violent thugs who snatched his bag in Barcelona, terrifying footage shows.
The holidaymaker was having a drink on a terrace on Placa Sant Josep Oriol off Las Ramblas last night around 8pm when the bag was snatched.
The victim ran after the robbers and managed to contain one, then began to struggle over the bag in front of shocked onlookers.
But the thief then took a sharp object from his pocket and tried to stab him repeatedly before making contact with the side of his torso.
The Brit only realized it when he saw the knife in front of his face, whereupon he let go of the crook, who hastily ran to safety with his attackers.
A brave passerby tried in vain to stop their escape.
All four were arrested shortly afterwards.
The drama took place amid a wave of violence in the popular Spanish holiday town
On the same night as the bag theft, another stabbing took place in the same neighborhood around 10 p.m.
And at 4 a.m., two more people were arrested after stabbing a third person in a heated argument.
The Catalan capital faces around 225 robberies every day, with gangs targeting the swarms of tourists visiting the beautiful city on Spain’s northeast coast.