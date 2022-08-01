British tourist robbed of £9,000 watch after being ‘lured into a dance’ in Milan

A 42-year-old British tourist had their £9,227 Rolex lifted off their wrists during a dance with three boys in Milan who had previously offered to sell them drugs.

On the streets of Porta Nuova, a hub of clubs and other entertainment venues, three boys, allegedly of North African descent, approached the tourist on Sunday and offered them illegal drugs.

The tourist refused, but inexplicably danced with the three boys, in what… Milan today described as a form of ballet.

Porta Nuova is a center of clubs and other entertainment venues. In the photo, people are walking along the Naviglio Grande canal, one of the favorite places for nightlife in Milan

After the dance was over, the tourist realized their watch was missing. They quickly contacted the police and reported the theft.

The authorities check CCTV footage and hear witnesses to track down the criminals.

Milan is a popular holiday destination for British tourists, but pickpockets are common on the streets and holidaymakers are often ripped off.

In early July, another thief stole a £59,000 watch from a man in central Milan.

The 58-year-old victim had his Richard Mille timepiece stolen in Corso Venezia in the Lombardy capital.

Not long after, a man on a scooter snatched a £33,500 watch from a 62-year-old American tourist from Florida.

Milan registered the highest theft rate in Italy, according to Statistica, with about 2.2 thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020.

Break-ins in shops and theft are more common in Milan than in other Italian provinces.

Bologna and Rimini followed as the worst provinces for theft, with about 6,000 reported cases.