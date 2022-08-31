British tourist finds two RATS in his toilet before one leaps out and runs around Turkish hotel room

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British tourist has claimed that he found two rats in his toilet before one jumped out and ran through his hotel room in Turkey.

Andy Walker, 32, said his wife burst into tears and jumped on the bed as the rat ran across the room at the four-star Suncity hotel in Oludeniz, Turkey.

Shocking video shows a soggy rat wriggling in the water at the bottom of the toilet bowl while trying to escape.

Walker, who spent £1,980 on the Jet2 all-inclusive trip, claimed a second rat was initially in the toilet but managed to get out before running through the hotel room on July 3.

Walker, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, said that when he alerted hotel staff to the rats, they said ‘Yes, we have rats, we can fix the problem in the morning’.

Shocking video shows a soggy rat wriggling in the water at the bottom of the toilet bowl while trying to escape

Walker, who spent £1,980 on the Jet2 all-inclusive trip, claimed a second rat was initially in the toilet but managed to get out before running through the hotel room on July 3.

Andy Walker, 32, (pictured) said his wife burst into tears and jumped on the bed as the rat ran across the room

The rats were found in Walker and his wife’s room at the four-star Suncity hotel in Oludeniz, Turkey (pictured)

He said the couple was demoted to a room with a single bed after demanding a room change.

The couple was so disgusted by the discovery that they couldn’t eat any of the hotel’s food.

Walker said they checked for rodents under every toilet lid for fear they would come face to face with a rat again.

Today Walker spoke of the couple’s ordeal: “We started unpacking and I went to the toilet, lifted the toilet seat and two rats tried to jump out. One was successful, one remained silent on the toilet.

“I called the front desk to complain and to my disbelief they said, ‘Yes, we have rats, we can fix the problem in the morning.’

Walker, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, when he warned the hotel staff about the rats (pictured in the toilet bowl), they said ‘yes we have rats, we can fix the problem tomorrow morning’

Walker continued, “My wife then burst into tears and got on the bed to avoid the rats.

‘I went to reception and demanded they move our room, they eventually did, but it was now a single room.

“The walls were paper thin, so we could hear the club next door every night.”

Walker complained that Jet2 has not yet responded to his complaints and that he has received a generic email stating that it is a 30-day process to look into the complaint.

“It’s been six weeks and still no answer,” Walker said.

He said the couple was demoted to a room with a single bed after demanding a room change. Pictured: A double room in the hotel in Turkey

He added: ‘I received a generic email stating that there is a 30-day process to investigate these types of complaints. It has now been six weeks and still no apology.

‘We didn’t eat at the hotel so the all inclusive food was a waste of time. We tried to stay out of the hotel as long as possible.

‘After that experience, I now have to double check every toilet.

“We certainly won’t be using Jet2 again.”

MailOnline has contacted Jet2 for comment.