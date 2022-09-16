British tourist, 65, is found dead in his sleeping bag at a campsite near Inca site in Peru

<!–

Law enforcement investigate the death of a 65-year-old British tourist who was found dead in his sleeping bag in Peru.

The holidaymaker’s body was discovered in his tent on Thursday morning at a campsite near the city and the archaeological site of the Incas Ollantaytambo near Cuzco.

The alarm was allegedly raised by the travel agency that brought him to the campsite.

The place where his body was found is where the Inca trail to Machu Picchu begins.

Local newspapers published photos of local people carrying the British man’s body on a stretcher.

Police and justice have launched an investigation. No details have yet been released about the possible cause of death and whether it could be linked to a crime.

Kilometer 82, the place where the dead man was found, is a four-day hike from Machu Picchu.

Visitors walk through the infamous Dead Woman’s Pass at over 4,000 meters above sea level.

It was not clear today whether the Briton was traveling alone or with friends or family.

The prosecutor in charge of the ongoing investigation has been named locally as Hugo Jara Palomino.