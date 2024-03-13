British tourist, 52, showed video of his penis to girl, nine, on Disneyland Paris shuttlebus before he was beaten up by her father then frantically tried to delete images as police arrested him

<!–

A British tourist has been given a suspended sentence in France after he showed videos of his penis to a nine-year-old girl on a Disneyland Paris shuttle bus – before her father attacked him.

The 52-year-old, from near Birmingham, was on a bus taking visitors to and from the theme park on the evening of January 30 when he showed the images.

After the girl from the south of France told her father, he attacked the Briton, punching him and breaking his glasses.

When police were called to the altercation, they found the suspect frantically trying to delete photos from his phone.

The incident happened on a shuttle bus that took visitors to and from Disneyland Paris

The police then found what Le Parisien described as ‘garbage’ on his phone, took the unnamed Brit into custody and searched his hotel room.

He initially denied wrongdoing and pleaded ignorance of the situation, according to Le Parisien.

But when the hotel room, laptop and tablet were searched by specialists, police realized there was more to it than the phone video shown on the bus and he finally cracked.

The suspect, unknown to British authorities, was found to visit a naturist site regularly and admitted to performing sexual acts in front of pictures of naked children.

But in a bizarre explanation, he insisted he had shown the nine-year-old girl pictures of his penis in an attempt to stop her staring at him.

He was remanded in custody pending trial at the Meaux Criminal Court on charges including “bribery of a minor under 15” and “habitual consultation of an online public communication service that makes the pornographic image or representation of a minor available”.

He was eventually sentenced to four years probation.

He was also banned from carrying out activities involving minors, placed on a register of sex offenders and ordered to pay 2,000 euros to the victim’s father for “moral damage” and 372 euros for material damage.