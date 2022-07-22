British tourist, 50, arrested and fined for exposing himself in front of 17-year-old girl in Majorca

A British holidaymaker has been arrested after revealing himself to a teenage girl while filming her stripping down to a bikini in a Mallorca hotel.

The 50-year-old was taken into custody by police in the tourist town of Peguera after the 17-year-old girl’s mother spoke to another guest at their hotel who said she had seen the man behave identically to another girl.

Hotel staff called the police who arrested him when they arrived.

Local reports on Thursday evening said the unnamed Briton had been fined 960 euros (£820) after admitting a crime of exhibitionism during a speedy trial at a court in the island capital of Palma.

The hotel in Peguera, a 15-minute drive from the party resort of Magaluf in the same municipality of Calvia, has not been mentioned.

The 50-year-old was detained by police in the tourist town of Peguera (pictured) after exposing himself to a teenager at a hotel

The Guardia Civil confirmed the arrest this morning, but a spokesman was unable to comment on the court hearing.

The police spokesman said: “We arrested a British man on Wednesday on suspicion of exposing a minor at a hotel in Peguera.”

A well-placed source said: “Police were told he had filmed himself in front of a girl at the hotel with his genitals out of his swimming trunks.”

No one from the court in Palma was immediately available for comment.

Police said the incident involving the teenager, whose nationality is unknown, happened two days before Wednesday’s arrest.

The girl told police she was stripping down to a bikini around the pool when she saw an elderly man a few feet away staring at her and touching his genitals with a cell phone in his hand.

It wasn’t immediately clear why 48 hours passed between the incident and the arrest, although a local report said the girl’s mother called police after speaking to another hotel guest who said she had told the Brit about his perverted behaviour. see repeat.

The unnamed British tourist is said to have flown home yesterday after his appearance in court.

It comes just days after a British tourist was arrested in the party town of Magaluf, a ride in Peguera’s car, after a holidaymaker reported him to police for raping her.

The woman alerted police after she met her alleged sexual attacker on a drunken night out in the Majorcan seaside town and blacked out in his hotel room.

Local newspaper Ultima Hora said she woke up hours later to find the man “on top of her.”

The unnamed detainee was detained after detectives went to the hotel where the couple ended up with a description the woman had given them of the rape suspect.

A British tourist has been arrested in the party resort of Magaluf (pictured) after a British holidaymaker reported him to police for raping her.

He was held in police custody before appearing in court, where a judge agreed to release him pending an ongoing investigation.

The prosecutors did not demand that he be taken into custody after admitting to the judge that he had had sex with his female accuser, but insisted that it was by mutual consent.

The arrest is said to have taken place on Sunday, while the closed-door hearing took place on Monday.

The hotel in question has not been named.

Magaluf has long been known as a major party destination for people across Europe, especially Britons.

But its reputation has waned as authorities in Magaluf and all over Mallorca are increasingly fed up with the behavior of British tourists visiting the island.

Physical assault and drunken lazy behavior are commonplace, and the party resort has also seen numerous claims of sexual assault come to light in recent years.