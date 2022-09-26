British tourist, 32, is ‘sexually assaulted in a taxi in Rhodes’

<!–

A British tourist was sexually assaulted in the back seat of a taxi last week after a night out on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The 32-year-old woman was at a bar in Lindos on the largest of the Greek Dodecanese islands last Wednesday, where she met a man and decided to leave with him.

The couple got into the back of a taxi and were on their way to the tourist hotel in Pefkos when the unnamed man began groping her.

She later informed police of the 1st Directorate of the Dodecanese that the man forced his hands into her shorts and underwent a physical examination.

The Rhodes Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a case against the alleged attacker, while police are looking for the taxi driver so he can make a statement.

The charges come a month after another Briton claimed she was raped during a violent attack in western Greece.

The female victim, 24, told police a local man violently pulled her hair before raping her on a remote beach in the town of Palairos on Friday, August 19.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old male suspect the next day after a manhunt, but Greek authorities released the suspect the following week pending further investigation.

Authorities said the woman had returned to the UK after filing charges against a young man she met at a local bar, frequented mainly by British holidaymakers in western Greece.

She and friends were vacationing at the Neilson Vounaki Beach Club in Paleros.

The two met the same evening, introduced by one of the victim’s girlfriends, who were also vacationing in the region.

The British tourist claimed she had taken the man for a walk on a nearby beach after a night out at a local pub when he raped her.

A 24-year-old British tourist claims a man forced her to have sex with him on Friday, August 19, near a bar in Palairos, western Greece (file image)

Police arrested a 26-year-old suspect near Palairos after a manhunt, but released him shortly after an investigating judge found “no compelling reasons” to detain him

Details about the attacker have not been released, the man’s lawyer said, adding that an investigating magistrate released his client Monday after hearing his testimony and finding “no compelling reasons to detain him pending trial.”

“The only damning charge he faces is the alleged victim’s indictment,” he said.

“But even that,” Masouras joked, “is quickly overturned by a series of unbiased facts presented to the investigating judge, who decided to release him pending trial.”

The 24-year-old victim could not be reached for comment and authorities have not confirmed her details.