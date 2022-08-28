British tourist, 24, ‘is attacked and raped near bar in Greece’ 

A British tourist has claimed she was raped by a man she was introduced to by a friend during a violent attack in western Greece.

The female victim, 24, told police a local man violently pulled her hair before raping her on Friday on a remote beach in the town of Palairos.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old male suspect on Saturday afternoon after a manhunt, but Greek authorities released the suspect today pending further investigation.

A 24-year-old British tourist claims a man used physical violence last Friday to force her to have sex with him near a bar in Palairos, western Greece (file image)

Authorities said the woman had returned to the UK after filing charges against a young man she met at a local bar, frequented mainly by British holidaymakers in western Greece.

She and friends were vacationing at the Neilson Vounaki Beach Club in Paleros.

The two met the same evening, introduced by one of the victim’s girlfriends, who were also vacationing in the region.

The British tourist claimed she had taken the man for a walk on a nearby beach after a night out at a local pub when he raped her.

“Looks like we hit it off the first night they met, strolling to a remote location to express themselves more freely,” said the man’s lawyer, Dimitris Masouras.

“Whatever my client did,” Masouras said, “was with the woman’s permission.”

Police have launched a rape investigation and are now collecting evidence with the aim of prosecuting the man.

The arrested man will be transferred to the public prosecutor of Lefkas, local media reported.

Police arrested a 26-year-old suspect on Saturday afternoon near Palairos, in western Greece, after a manhunt and are now gathering evidence

Details about the attacker have not been released, Masouras said, adding that an investigating magistrate released his client Monday after hearing his testimony and finding “no compelling reasons to detain him pending trial.”

“The only damning charge he faces is the alleged victim’s indictment,” he said.

“But even that,” Masouras joked, “is quickly overturned by a series of unbiased facts presented to the investigating judge, who decided to release him pending trial.”

The 24-year-old victim could not be reached for comment and authorities have not confirmed her details.

A medical expert is said to have examined the British victim, but details of the report, including traces of rape and abuse, remained unclear.

A criminal trial has yet to be instituted. If convicted, the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.