British tourist, 21, dies after being struck by helicopter blades in horrific accident in Greece 

A young British tourist was killed in a horrific accident in which his body was dismembered by helicopter blades at an airport in Spata on Monday.

The 21-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, left the plane at the private airport along with three other tourists, including his sister, after a flight from Mykonos to Athens that had been bought for them by wealthy parents.

He reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while the engines were still running and was hit by the aircraft’s tail rotor.

The exact circumstances have not yet been clarified, but the man suffered serious injuries in the incident, which happened around 6:20 p.m. local time.

Emergency services were called to the private heliport on the outskirts of Athens, but the victim was said to have been killed almost immediately by the high-speed rotor.

A police source told The sun: ‘We are talking about a tragedy – an unprecedented tragedy that should never have happened.

“The cause is being investigated, but it remains unclear why this happened or was allowed to happen when rotor blades are such an obvious hazard.”

A second helicopter carrying the victim’s parents sat right behind him, forcing the pilot who had landed and witnessed the shocking incident to radio ahead to his colleague and warn him of what had happened.

The pilot of the second helicopter chose to divert from the private airport in Spata and instead made an unscheduled landing at Athens International Airport to prevent the man’s parents from witnessing the scene of the tragic accident .

Police sources have not disclosed the family involved, but it is clear that they are extremely wealthy.

Local residents told The Sun there were limousines waiting at the heliport in Spata, ready to take them to a private jet stationed at Athens International Airport.

Greek police were pictured at the scene Monday night conducting their investigation and are believed to be investigating the pilot who landed the helicopter as to why the passengers were allowed to leave the plane with the rotors still spinning.

The circumstances leading to the tragic accident have not yet been determined.