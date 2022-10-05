British teacher trio in court over 12-year-old girl’s death in France face three years in jail

A court has heard how a trio of British teachers ‘panicked’ when they realized they could not see a schoolgirl who had drowned in a French lake during a school trip as they face three years in prison for manslaughter.

Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers are accused of the French response to manslaughter by gross negligence following the death of 12-year-old Jessica Lawson in July 2015.

The schoolgirl, who was the youngest child on the trip, was trapped after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the town of Limoges.

A trial at the Palais de Justice in the French city of Tulle heard how Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers began to ‘panic’ after noticing Jessica was missing, and both became emotional on the witness stand during Tuesday’s trial.

Sir. Layne said he believed the pontoon was a safety feature and saw no signs of distress when he looked at the lifeguard after it capsized.

The youngster’s mother, Brenda Lawson, told the court she expected teachers from Wolfreton School in Willerby, near Hull, to have ‘respect and integrity’ during the trial, while she said she received little support from the school, teachers or the UK .

She said that she only found out during the trial about the sequence of events that led to her daughter’s death, and that neither the school nor the teachers had given her an explanation in the seven years since.

Jessica, who was 12 when she died, would have turned 20 on November 7 this year if she were still alive today, Ms Lawson noted.

During her closing speech, prosecutor Myriam Soria told the chief justice in Tulle, Marie-Sophie Waguette, that she recommends three years in prison for the three teachers, as well as lifeguard Leo Lemaire.

Ms Soria also informed Ms Waguette that the local authority of the town of Liginiac was to be fined €45,000 for its alleged role in Jessica’s death.

Speaking, the prosecutor said: ‘Jessica Lawson was a good swimmer. She was a little girl. Her swimming should have been watched with vigilance.’

Ms Soria said none of the teachers could see where Jessica was during the swim due to a lack of supervision.

Turning to the pontoon itself, the prosecutor said the local authority “knew of its instability and knew of its age.”

Jessica’s parents, who have followed the case through an interpreter, will find out on Wednesday whether their daughter’s teachers are guilty.

Speaking on Tuesday, Brenda Lawson told the court her family had been through ‘excruciating suffering’ since her daughter’s death.

She also criticized the response of UK and Wolfreton School to Jessica’s death, saying they ‘gave us no answers or help in any way’.

Asked to describe the schoolgirl, Mrs Lawson told the court: ‘Describing Jessica is really easy. We use the word sunshine and the brightness still remains in my life. She was full of fun, laughter and caring.

“She was just on the verge of becoming a lovely young lady.”

Mrs Lawson continued: ‘For me she was supposed to be 20 on November 7 this year so it’s been seven years for me and my family what can only be described as excruciating suffering because she doesn’t understand what happened to her or why.

‘For that reason, I would like to personally thank the French legal system for taking it seriously. From the second time they treated it with the rigor it deserved and they investigated it immediately.

“Unfortunately for my family, we didn’t get that answer in the UK at all. The UK has given us no answers or help in any way.’

Speaking about how Jessica’s death had affected her and her family, Mrs Lawson said: ‘Most of our family’s holidays, most of our family’s free time was swimming and water. So as a parent and as a family, for Jessica to drown is the most horrible thing that could possibly have happened to her.

‘We cannot look back at the memories because there is water everywhere – we have struggled for many, many years to face the present we were left with.’

Mrs Lawson added: ‘I handed over my parenting responsibilities to other people.

‘She had only been at the camp for 48 hours when I got a call on my mobile phone from the school to tell me that Jessica had been involved in a serious accident and that she had been underwater for a considerable amount of time.

‘They then gave me the telephone number of the hospital in Limoges so I could call and speak to the resuscitation department.

“So for me it’s been the worst thing for a mother to accept – that I wasn’t there to protect her and take care of her and say goodbye to her.”

Mrs Lawson went on to talk about a meeting she and Jessica’s father Tony had had with the school a month before the trip – adding that they had given families a booklet saying children would be supervised at all times.

Speaking about the meeting, Mrs Lawson said: ‘We went right up front and said ‘is she going to wear a life jacket when she’s doing any of these activities?’ and they said yes.’

The head of jurisdiction in Tulle, Marie-Sophie Waguette, asked Jessica’s mother: ‘Do you have any idea what happened to your daughter?’

Mrs Lawson replied: ‘Not really because it was never made clear to us from the beginning what was happening and why there was a pontoon. We never fully understood or it was not explained to us why she was in the water.

‘It’s only today that I understood that she had been hiking and kayaking and saw this swimming.

‘I did not know the sequence of events because after the first meeting in France with the head teacher, the British school and teachers refused to discuss anything else with us.

‘If I’m being honest and listening to people trying to explain here what they did to Jessica, it’s not really any clearer because I expected those who had a duty of care to her to be open and transparent and respectful and integrity for her mother in the way they have done here.

‘It’s a phrase I didn’t understand until this happened, and it’s a phrase called ‘moral compass’ – doing the right thing.

‘Really, whatever the outcome is for my family, we’ve lost.’

Mrs Lawson said she wanted to end her opening remarks with words from her daughter’s secret diary, which read: ‘My future ambition is to be a nurse. The thought of others in need dedicates me to doing well and succeeding in my career.’