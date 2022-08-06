British swimmer SAVED from shark after brave pod of dolphins form protective circle in New Zealand

Swimming with dolphins has long been the dream of many an adventurous backpacker.

But a traveling Brit got more than he bargained for when he took a dip with a pod of dolphins off the coast of New Zealand to tick another exploit off the bucket list.

Adam Walker of Nottingham was swimming with the mammals when a six-foot great white shark appeared just a few feet away.

Adam Walker of Nottingham completed the 16 mile challenge to swim across the Cook Strait when he encountered the shark, with the cold-blooded beast below him

He completed the 16-mile challenge to swim across the Cook Strait when he encountered the shark, with the cold-blooded beast swimming beneath him.

“I happened to look down and saw a shark a few feet below me,” Adam said on his YouTube channel. “I was trying not to panic because I have a goal to successfully swim across.”

Adam says the dolphins formed a protective ring around him as the shark approached, protecting him from potential attacks.

“I’d like to think they were protecting me and leading me home,” he told the Marlborough Express. “I will always remember this dive.”

Staying together in pods is the main way dolphins defend each other from shark attack, with the brave creatures often harassing and chasing the predator away.

Whether the dolphins did that in defense of Adam is another matter, but at least they saw the shark off.

Dolphins often stay together in groups to defend each other from a shark’s attack, often scaring it off by harassing it

“I can’t say if the dolphins came to my rescue because they can’t talk to me, but I can say that after a few minutes the shark disappeared and the dolphins stayed with me for another 50 minutes, what an amazing experience,” said Adam.

He said his friend told him not to worry about sharks in the water so close to shore, prompting him to attempt to cross the strait, he reported. The sun.

Adam said he encountered sharks while swimming on two other occasions while in Hawaii and the Tsugaru Channel in Japan, adding that the best way to encounter a shark is not to panic. touch.