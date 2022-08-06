British swimmer SAVED from shark after brave pod of dolphins form protective circle in New Zealand
- Adam Walker from Nottingham saw the great white below him
- He was completing the 16 mile swim across the Cook Strait when he saw him
- But the dolphins formed a circle around him, a common defense against sharks
- “I’d like to think they were protecting me and leading me home,” Adam said
Swimming with dolphins has long been the dream of many an adventurous backpacker.
But a traveling Brit got more than he bargained for when he took a dip with a pod of dolphins off the coast of New Zealand to tick another exploit off the bucket list.
Adam Walker of Nottingham was swimming with the mammals when a six-foot great white shark appeared just a few feet away.
He completed the 16-mile challenge to swim across the Cook Strait when he encountered the shark, with the cold-blooded beast swimming beneath him.
“I happened to look down and saw a shark a few feet below me,” Adam said on his YouTube channel. “I was trying not to panic because I have a goal to successfully swim across.”
Adam says the dolphins formed a protective ring around him as the shark approached, protecting him from potential attacks.
“I’d like to think they were protecting me and leading me home,” he told the Marlborough Express. “I will always remember this dive.”
Staying together in pods is the main way dolphins defend each other from shark attack, with the brave creatures often harassing and chasing the predator away.
Whether the dolphins did that in defense of Adam is another matter, but at least they saw the shark off.
“I can’t say if the dolphins came to my rescue because they can’t talk to me, but I can say that after a few minutes the shark disappeared and the dolphins stayed with me for another 50 minutes, what an amazing experience,” said Adam.
He said his friend told him not to worry about sharks in the water so close to shore, prompting him to attempt to cross the strait, he reported. The sun.
Adam said he encountered sharks while swimming on two other occasions while in Hawaii and the Tsugaru Channel in Japan, adding that the best way to encounter a shark is not to panic. touch.
Great white sharks: feared predators in the deep
Great white sharks have such a strong sense of smell that they can spot a colony of seals two miles away.
Great whites give birth to up to ten “puppies,” but mothers will eat them if they don’t swim away fast enough.
They swim at a speed of up to 60 km/h with full fur and jump out of the water under their prey.
They attack 5-10 people every year, but usually just take a ‘monster bite’ out of curiosity before swimming away.
Great whites can live up to 70 years.
They are colored white on the underside so that they are harder to see from below when the sunlight shines down.
They have several rows of teeth that can run into the thousands.
When their teeth fall out, they are replaced by razor-sharp teeth in the row behind them.
Male great white sharks generally arrive at the same time in the Farallon Islands off the coast of California and the offshore island of Guadalupe, Mexico from late July to August, and females arrive at these locations several weeks after.
The sharks are observed at their gathering sites on the coast through February.
Great white sharks are opportunists and feed from the ocean surface to the sea floor.
Smaller great whites prey on fish, rays, and crustaceans, but larger ones also eat seals, sea lions, dolphins, seabirds, sea turtles, rays, and other sharks.