British student, 19, paralysed in bison attack maybe stuck in US as ‘health insurance stops support’

A British college student who became paralyzed after a 2,000-pound bison stabbed her and threw her 15 feet into the air may be stranded in the US after her health insurance policy said she would withdraw support.

Amelia Dean — known as Mia — was traveling in South Dakota on a gap year road trip when the beast ruptured the femoral artery in her left thigh during the shocking attack on June 16.

While fighting for her life in the hospital, her parents Matthew and Jacqueline launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £140,000 ($171,000) to transfer their daughter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

They had hoped to raise enough money for the comprehensive, specialist treatment the 19-year-old needed in the US after her insurance company funded only Mia’s primary care.

However, shocking health insurance rules leave Mia and her family faced with a grim decision after her health care provider informs them that they plan to withdraw support.

“The insurance company has given us an ultimatum: Fly Mia home by ambulance this weekend and then withdraw funding for her business,” they wrote on her letter. gofundme page.

The decision for the family is to either fly to Brockham in Surrey this weekend on an insurance-funded air ambulance, with no doctors giving her the green light for such a trip.

Alternatively, she can stay in the US, where she will receive “world-class specialist treatment in the peripheral nerves,” but without health insurance and relying on donations to fund her care.

The cost of the air ambulance has been estimated at £100,000 ($121,000), which insurance will not cover until this weekend.

For the family, their daughter, an avid dancer, is more likely to make a full recovery in the US. But it’s hard to know if they’ll be able to raise the money to cover her specialist care and transportation costs to take her home afterwards.

Mia’s parents said health insurance had already paid for the femoral artery bypass but will not pay for the initial examination of her nerve injury by the Mayo Clinic specialist.

Mia was in critical condition when the bison completely severed her femoral artery, causing catastrophic damage to her tibial and peroneal nerves.

She has been under the U.S. health care system since the June 16 attack.

Her parents said, “Since the launch of this fundraiser, Mia’s situation has changed and we’ve had to make some tough decisions.

“Our daughter’s health is our top priority and we want to get her home as safe as possible.

“Now the insurance company has given us an ultimatum: Fly Mia home by ambulance this weekend and then withdraw funding for her case.”

Fundraising has so far raised £60,000 of their £140,000 goal.

Mia’s parents initially wanted the money to cover testing at a specialist clinic, but have now discovered that the air ambulance will cost more than £100,000.

They hope to fly her back to the UK by air ambulance this weekend.

They added: “If we choose to stay in the US and go this route, we may be stranded.

“With so many unknowns to her future treatment needs, we feel like we have little choice but to cancel Mia’s appointments at the Mayo Clinic next week.

“Maybe we should consider coming back to the Mayo Clinic if we need to.

“It’s grueling, but we have to do what’s best for Mia’s recovery with so little hard information available.”

Mia needs complex nerve grafts and may need some surgery to help her recover.

She came face to face with the beast on a hiking trail in Custer State Park on the second day of her road trip.

As the couple walked along the scenic trail with a dog, they noticed the large male bison blocking their path.

They circled the beast — which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds — as it grazed.

It initially seemed unfazed by the walkers before it stopped grazing to examine them. Suddenly it attacked a terrified Mia.

She was “shocked in silence” before the beast shoved its horn into her thigh and tossed her 5 feet into the air.

The horn puncture was so severe that it went right through her thigh and “came out the other side.”

Mia then lay on the ground, battered and in excruciating pain as the bison towered over her—one of 1,500 on the reserve—and stood right next to her head before her friend bravely led it away and called for help.

Her wound was gushing with blood with an injury that usually kills within two to eight minutes, leading her parents to say she was lucky to be alive.

The gruesome ordeal ended when Mia’s brave friend led the beast away and called out for help.

Her parents said: ‘We are extremely lucky that our daughter is still breathing as she should have bled within two to eight minutes after the artery was cut and the ambulance arrived in 20 minutes.

“It’s a miracle she’s alive today. We believe that God has placed a veil of protection over Mia.”

Speaking from her hospital bed, she told KOTA TV: “I remember feeling the pressure on my hip, my hip being pushed back and I remember the feeling of flying in the air and going head over heels.

“It’s a surreal experience, let alone the fact that we didn’t do anything that really justified it. We were just walking in the park.’

“It’s a miracle I even lived until the ambulance arrived, let alone saved my life and my leg.

The enthusiastic dancer is now paralyzed from the knee and says she has ‘no movement’ in her foot.

‘I can’t walk without a walker or crutches. I can’t walk far. About 20 meters and I’m done, for a long time.’

Miss Dean was only on the second day of her US trip when the attack took place and she had been accepted for a course at the University of Edinburgh.