British steelmakers forced to pay 25% tariff on N Ireland sales

British steelmakers will have to pay a 25 percent tariff to sell certain construction products in Northern Ireland after EU quotas for global imports were exhausted earlier than expected.

Steelmakers and shareholders were made aware of the new rate on Wednesday in a message from HM Revenue & Customs, sparking a fierce reaction from the industry.

“It is beyond ridiculous that UK manufacturers are now being prevented by these tariffs from selling goods to customers in their own country,” said Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, the trade association.

“To add insult to injury, EU steelmakers can continue to export these goods tariff-free across the UK, but we can no longer do this in the opposite direction,” he added.

UK Steel called on the government to suspend tariffs immediately.

The prospect of UK companies paying tariffs to ship steel within the UK’s own internal market is a politically sensitive issue and is likely to further enrage the Unionist community in the region, which has rejected the protocol because it divides the UK. .

Both candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next month have pledged to pass legislation giving British ministers the power to unilaterally rewrite the protocol they have declared “unworkable”.

Brussels has warned that if the UK goes ahead with the legislation, it will violate its international treaty obligations and risk the possible suspension of the entire EU-UK trade cooperation agreement.

Under the deal regulating trade arrangements for Northern Ireland after Brexit, all goods coming from Britain will have to pay EU tariffs if they “risk” entering the Republic of Ireland and the EU’s single market.

When the Northern Ireland protocol came into effect in early 2021, a temporary solution was found that gave British companies a specific quota to export tariff to the province.

This changed in July next a decision in Brussels to lump individual national quotas together. This opened up Britain’s share to other countries that have taken up the global quota more quickly, UK Steel said.

“Countries like Turkey are consuming large chunks of the quota and there’s nothing left for anyone else,” said Richard Warren, UK Steel’s head of policy.

The European Commission, in his decision on steel tariff rate quotas, said it had deliberately rejected the idea of ​​creating special arrangements for the UK in light of “the historic trade” between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sam Lowe, a trade expert at consultancy Flint Global, wrote that the soured political relationship between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland protocol had exacerbated the commission’s refusal to make exceptions for the UK.

“This is something that could be resolved quite easily if the EU-UK relationship were in a better place. But it isn’t,” he wrote in his Most Favored Nation blog on commerce earlier this month.

The global quota is renewed quarterly, but the abolition of the UK’s specific allocation meant that UK producers would likely face tariffs again in the autumn, Warren said. British steel companies fear this will encourage customers to switch to EU suppliers to avoid uncertainty over tariffs.

The UK government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The European Commission declined to comment.