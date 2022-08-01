British sprinter Adam Gemili splits from American coach Rana Reider amid ‘relentless bad press’
Adam Gemili has parted ways with Rana Reider amid mounting criticism of the American coach over sexual misconduct allegations.
Milili suggested last month that the ‘relentless bad press’ surrounding his coach contributed to his disappointing performance at the World Championships in Athletics.
The sprinter’s decision to stay with Reider after it emerged that the latter was under investigation by the US Center for SafeSport cost Gemili his lottery funding from UK Athletics in December.
Reider was given a warning by police after being caught at the Worlds spot despite being denied accreditation. Gemili has left Reider on friendly terms.
Reider’s attorney Ryan Stevens has said the allegations are “unscreened” and “unproven.”
Meanwhile, 1500m world champion Jake Wightman will try to complete a gold hat-trick at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this month before chasing money.
The Scottish athlete said: ‘This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I have to make the best of it now.
“Hopefully the (media and commercial) opportunities will still be there after the season. I see this (the Commonwealth Games) as an opportunity to add to my resume.”