British scuba diver, 29, dies exploring shipwreck off Albanian coast

British diver, 29, dies while exploring shipwreck off Albanian seaside resort while instructor, 45, is arrested

Published: 13:43, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 13:43, September 20, 2022

A British diver has died while exploring a shipwreck off the coast of Albania.

The 29-year-old victim – a woman who has not been named – died while diving off the coast of Saranda, a seaside town in the south of the Greek island of Corfu.

Police have arrested the instructor in charge of the trip – named locally as 45-year-old Saimir Kushova – on suspicion of violating health and safety rules and employing someone who was not fully qualified.

More to follow…

