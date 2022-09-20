British scuba diver, 29, dies exploring shipwreck off Albanian coast
A British diver has died while exploring a shipwreck off the coast of Albania.
The 29-year-old victim – a woman who has not been named – died while diving off the coast of Saranda, a seaside town in the south of the Greek island of Corfu.
Police have arrested the instructor in charge of the trip – named locally as 45-year-old Saimir Kushova – on suspicion of violating health and safety rules and employing someone who was not fully qualified.
