British retail sales fall for second consecutive month

UK shoppers spent more in June buying fewer goods from retailers as rising inflation prompted them to tighten their belts.

The amount of goods purchased fell 0.1 percent from the previous month – the second consecutive decline – but according to official data, consumers ended up spending 1.3 percent more than in May due to rising prices.

Figures released Friday by the Office for National Statistics underlined the impact on household finances of rising inflation, which reached a 40-year high in the UK of 9.4 percent in June.

Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators, said the broader trend for retail is “one of decline”.

She added that food sales have increased due to the anniversary celebrations, but that was the only sector to report an increase.

Fuel sales fell sharply, with retailers reporting record pump prices hitting demand.

Purchases of clothing and household items fell, with retailers suggesting consumers cut spending amid higher prices and affordability concerns.

Separate data released Friday by research firm GfK showed that UK consumer confidence remained at minus 41 in July, the lowest since measurements began in 1974.

Joe Staton, director of customer strategy at GfK, said confidence “has been severely eroded this month as the impact of rising food and fuel prices and rising interest rates continues to obscure the nation’s financial mood.”

Retail sales volumes have been declining since their peak in the spring of last year as consumers have returned to spending in bars and restaurants, not included in the figures, rather than shopping for groceries.

Sales volumes were 5.8 percent lower than in June last year.

Staton said the next British Prime Minister, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, will have to “deliver a much-needed blow to the country’s economic arm if they are to help improve consumer confidence”.