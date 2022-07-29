British punk rocker Yungblud praises Australian dentists after losing a tooth on stage in Melbourne

British punk rocker Yungblud praised the quality of Australia’s dental system for their quick repair work after he lost a tooth on stage in Melbourne on Thursday.

The 24-year-old appeared on The Project on Friday and told the hosts he was performing at a Melbourne club when suddenly ‘my tooth fell’.

The 11 Minutes singer applauded his technical team and the dentist who treated him for their professionalism and quick response.

“I was on stage and my tooth fell out. My guitarist’s face – that was the funniest thing,” he said of the experience.

“I thought, ‘I don’t have a tooth. Can we get me a dentist in the morning?” and one was waiting for me at 8 a.m.,’ he said.

‘I just had that done by an Australian dentist. I went straight from the club to the dentist. I hadn’t even gone to bed yet. But I’m happy,” he said, showing off his newly fixed smile.

He summed up the experience by praising the Australian dental system with, “Aussie dentists, man!”

Yungblud is currently ending the Australian leg of his Life On Mars world tour and will perform his final Australian show in Perth on Saturday.

He recently made headlines for quickly hosting a side show after the Splendor In The Grass music festival, where he was booked to perform, was cancelled.

Many revelers said he did better in three hours than the festival organizers managed in three years.

The British singer was one of dozens of artists who saw performances canned.

But the rocker instead decided the show had to go on and started looking for an alternative venue to play.

In less than three hours, the Doncaster-born singer had found a spot, set up posters, promoted the gig and secured the equipment needed to put on a show.

He documented the schedule through a video on his social media accounts, showing his team working hard behind the scenes to secure a venue.

“I was supposed to play at a festival in Australia but it got cancelled, so I decided to do a gig at the last minute,” he said.