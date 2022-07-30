British punk rocker Yungblud draws huge Perth crowd and hugs adoring fans at Culture Kings event

British punk rocker Yungblud drew a huge crowd at Culture Kings streetwear in Perth on Saturday before completing the Australian leg of his world tour.

There was a line pumped all the way down the street from hundreds of excited fans at the chance to see the Memories star in person.

The 24-year-old didn’t disappoint, spending over an hour joking with fans, posing for photos and handing out hugs.

British punk rocker Yungblud drew a huge crowd at Culture Kings streetwear in Perth on Saturday before completing the Australian leg of his world tour

He even signed autographs for some particularly avid fans promising them to get tattooed.

Culture Kings posted a gallery of videos on Instagram capturing the highlights of this rare opportunity to chat with the popular punk rocker.

He brought his trademark quirkiness and humor to the proceedings and had a great time interacting with fans of all ages.

Yungblud is currently ending the Australian leg of his Life On Mars world tour and will perform his final Australian show in Perth on Saturday.

He made headlines this week for praising the Australian dental system for their professionalism and quick response after he lost a tooth during a performance in Melbourne.

The Doncaster-born rocker appeared on The Project on Friday and told the hosts he was performing at a Melbourne club when suddenly ‘my tooth fell’.

He praised his technical team and the dentist who treated him for their professionalism and quick response.

“I thought, ‘I don’t have a tooth. Can we get me a dentist in the morning?” and one was waiting for me at 8 a.m.,’ he said.

He summed up the experience by praising the Australian dental system with, “Aussie dentists, man!”