British prisoner of war tortured by Putin’s troops in Ukraine says he STILL wants to return to the frontline

A British prisoner of war who was captured and tortured by Vladimir Putin’s troops in Ukraine said he watched in horror as Russian troops blew up children – but he still wouldn’t hesitate to go back.

Scaffolder Andrew Hill, 36, left his partner and his job to go fight in Ukraine when the war started.

But while out on a mission, he was shot, captured and tortured by Russian troops.

Dragged around to various camps and prisons in Ukraine by Putin’s army, his captors even used his phone to send ransom messages to his family, including his 13-year-old daughter.

Sir. Hill was released last month as part of a deal that also saw fellow British POWs Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner released and now back home.

Despite the traumatic events he went through, Hill said he has ‘no regrets at all’ and that he ‘still wants to go back and fight’.

‘I haven’t settled down at home and it’s still active in my mind. I’m glad I went out there, it was the right thing to do and I don’t regret it at all,’ he told The Sun.

He added: ‘I still want to go back and fight. I feel strongly about Ukraine and I want to help in any way I can. But my team has said I can sit out the next one.’

Within days of heading out to Ukraine, Hill witnessed horrific atrocities committed against civilians and children.

He initially bought a one-way ticket to Poland and went straight to the front line in Irpin, Ukraine.

Hill said: ‘We were at an observation point and there were some children playing in front of us, maybe about 100 meters away, and they were about 13 years old.

‘We had a clear view of them and we went on the radio to let command know so they could get a team together to clear them away.

“Just as that was about to happen, the Russians targeted that playground with artillery and hit the children directly. The Russians don’t care. To me it almost seems like genocide. They want to eradicate Ukrainian culture.’

Hill, a former soldier in the British Army, was later posted to Bucha – where the Russians massacred hundreds of civilians.

He said: ‘The Russians left a mess. There were corpses littering the streets everywhere. They found a mass grave. The Russians just killed everything and everyone.

“There was a lot of destruction. When we drove into Bucha, you could see the bodies that had been left on the road.’

On a mission in Oleksandrivka, near Kherson, Mr. Hill shot in the arm and broke the bone.

He was captured and taken to various prisons and camps in Donetsk, where he was forced to appear in videos on social media and regularly beaten by Vladimir Putin’s army.

At one point during his hostage, Mr. Hill’s partner Candice, 35, and the rest of his family in Plymouth, Devon, were told he had died.

From left: John Harding, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin pose for a selfie as they board a flight out of Russia for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night

The soldier who had shot and captured Mr. Hill, also used his phone to text them.

Mrs Hill said: ‘My phone just lit up and said I had a message from Andrew’s phone. They said they wanted 250,000 euros by a certain date or he would be dead. The soldier had sent messages to everyone Andrew had on WhatsApp.

‘Every day there was something new and we told the Foreign Office about them straight away. We could only manage that because we knew he was still alive.’

Hill was eventually released in the prisoner swap organized by Saudi Arabia and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Mr. Hill returned with the arm injury sustained and now has a metal frame to help the bones repair. He has been told that it can take up to two years to heal properly.

Aiden Aslin made a dramatic return to Britain on Thursday after a prison swap between Russia and Ukraine saw hundreds of prisoners of war fighting on Ukraine’s side released from Russian hellish prison cells

Angela Wood and her son Aiden Aslin held an emotional reunion on Thursday, five months after the Russians sent her videos of Aiden being tortured

Sir. Hill’s family weren’t the only ones targeted – Angela Wood, 51, mother of Aiden Aslin, said Putin’s captors would send her videos of her son being tortured – but she bravely told them to “f*** off” every time.

Mrs Wood was repeatedly contacted by the monsters who held her son, British fighter pilot Aiden Aslin, 28, during the five months they imprisoned him after he was captured in Mariupol.

But she was undeterred by their threats and demands and told them where to go when they shamefully sent her pictures and videos of her son suffering.

The horrifying clips showed Aslin tied to the floor, surrounded by screaming Russians in a sewer prison in Russian-held Donetsk, Ukraine.

Mother-of-three Angela was pressured by the Russians over social media to convince Boris Johnson to secure the release of Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, 58, long believed to be Putin’s man in Ukraine.

Kremlin ally in prisoner exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, pictured shortly after his arrest, was reportedly released in exchange for the 10 POWs, which included five Britons Russian nationalists reacted with fury yesterday after Ukraine secured the release of more than 200 prisoners of war. The surprise deal freed commanders and soldiers of the Azov Regiment with just 55 Russian prisoners handed over to Moscow, including staunch Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk pictured. But Kremlin hardliners said Russia should have sought more concessions. Former Russian colonel Igor Girkin branded the pact a ‘treason’. He said the prisoner exchange ‘was worse than a crime and worse than a mistake. It is unacceptable stupidity’. ‘We have freed 215 of our people… 124 of whom are officers. Of those we have freed, 108 are Azov fighters, says Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff. Moscow also released ten foreigners, including five British nationals. Last night, Ukraine’s military intelligence unit said many of those released showed signs of torture.

She told The Sun: ‘They knew how vulnerable the families were, how anxious we felt and they tried to turn the screw in an attempt to bring us to breaking point.

‘They knew we were suffering and they tried to exploit it for their own gain.

‘It was extremely difficult to deal with – but we refused to play their game. As a mother, you want to do everything you can to prevent your children from getting hurt.

‘You don’t want to see your son bound and gagged. I could hear Russians in the background demanding things.

‘But I refused to be cowed, so I fought back. I told them to f**k off every time.’

Angela praised the support she received from the parents of Aslin’s fellow PoWs the Foreign Office, MPs and the Ukrainian ambassador to get her through her five-month ordeal.

She said that together they gave her the strength to stand up to Putin’s thugs and resist their pressure.

Aslin spent her first day of freedom back on British soil with her family in Newark, Nottinghamshire in an emotional reunion.

The release was brokered by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, 55, who joined the Brits on the flight to Saudi Arabia and even gave them iPhones to call their families.

The five hostages made an emotional return to Britain and dined on steak, canapés and tiramisu with the Russian oligarch, according to reports.

Angela sent an emotional message of thanks to the oligarch, who has been sanctioned by Britain and most other Western nations for his past involvement with the Kremlin but is now trying to play peacemaker in the war in Ukraine.

Angela said: ‘I want to thank you so much. I will be forever grateful.’

She also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor, Liz Truss, Newark MP Robert Jenrick and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She told the BBC she only found out her son was being released from the Foreign Office the morning it happened.

“I thought this day would never happen,” said an elated Angela. ‘His release happened overnight, I’m still in shock.

‘The first thing I had to do was give him a big hug and make sure it was real. It still doesn’t feel right now.’